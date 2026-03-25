Interactive Brokers Enables Crypto Portfolio Transfers for Lower-Cost Trading and Broader Market Access

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced that clients can transfer their existing holdings in supported cryptocurrencies to their Interactive Brokers-linked crypto account, enabling them to trade crypto at lower costs while gaining access to global investment markets – all without selling their digital assets upfront.

Interactive Brokers offers a comprehensive solution that brings digital assets and traditional investments together on a single platform, providing access to competitive cryptocurrency pricing and broader investment opportunities. IBKR clients can now move supported digital assets directly from external wallets or platforms into their IBKR-linked crypto accounts without first liquidating their crypto positions. This enables them to manage digital assets alongside stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and other investments.

Interactive Brokers offers some of the lowest cryptocurrency trading costs available through a traditional brokerage platform. Cryptocurrency trading through Paxos or zerohash on the Interactive Brokers platform carries commissions of 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, with a USD 1.75 minimum per order, and no added spreads or markups. By comparison, many crypto platforms charge trading fees of up to 2.00% of trade value or more, often with additional embedded costs.

“Crypto investors should be able to access competitive crypto pricing and diversified investment opportunities without managing multiple accounts or liquidating their positions,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “By enabling direct crypto portfolio transfers, we’re making it easy for traders to benefit from IBKR’s low-cost crypto trading and gain access to our full range of global markets within the same professional trading environment.”

Eligible clients of Interactive Brokers LLC and Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited can transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and other supported cryptocurrencies directly into their IBKR-linked crypto accounts at Paxos or zerohash.

To learn more, please visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: Cryptocurrency Trading

United Kingdom: Cryptocurrency Trading

Eligibility for cryptocurrency trading or deposits may vary by country of legal residence.

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron’s, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

Follow Interactive Brokers on social media:

US and World (except Europe): Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, TikTok

UK and Europe: Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260325613057/en/

Contact

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com

Abstract

Interactive Brokers enables crypto portfolio transfers for lower-cost trading and broader market access.

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“Crypto investors should be able to access competitive crypto pricing and diversified investment opportunities without managing multiple accounts or liquidating their positions,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers.

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