Intel apologises for telling suppliers to avoid Xinjiang amid backlash

Intel today apologised for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the chipmaker became the latest foreign brand to face the fury of state media regarding the region, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of widespread abuses. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Intel has apologised for telling its suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang over forced labour concerns after facing backlash in China.

Intel sent an annual letter to suppliers which said the company was “required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region”, following restrictions imposed by “multiple governments.”

Tensions over Xinjiang are running high after the US said it would not send representatives to the Winter Olympics over concerns that Uighur muslims are being subjected to human rights abuses in forced labour camps. Beijing denies the claims.

Intel today apologised to its Chinese customers over the comments after it sparked criticism from state media, government departments and social media users who encouraged a boycott of the company.

The letter caused “concerns among our cherished Chinese partners, which we deeply regret,” said Intel in a statement. “We apologize for the trouble caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public. Intel is committed to becoming a trusted technology partner and accelerating joint development with China,” the statement added.

Intel’s apology signals that the company is bowing to pressure from the Chinese government and public. The request for suppliers to avoid Xinjiang was labelled “arrogant and vicious” by Global Times, a newspaper published by China’s ruling communist party.

“So-called forced labor and other allegations on Xinjiang are completely lies concocted by anti-China forces,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian. He called on Intel to “respect facts and tell right from wrong.”

Pop singer Wang Junkai, also known as Karry Wang, announced Wednesday he was pulling out of a deal to act as “brand ambassador” for Intel’s Core line of processor chips.

Major brands including H&M and Nike have also faced criticism and calls for boycotts after expressing concern about Xinjiang or saying they would stop using materials produced there.

