Inside the relaunched plans to create 8,000 jobs next to Manchester Airport

Mix Manchester could create 8,000 jobs by the city’s airport.

Plans to create up to 8,000 jobs next to Manchester Airport have been relaunched and re-branded.

Formerly known as Airport City Manchester, Mix Manchester will feature two million sq ft of manufacturing and science space if planning approval is granted.

The scheme is a joint venture between Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate, Manchester Airports Group, Beijing Construction Engineering Group International and the Greater Manchester Pension Fund.

If backed, a range of buildings will be available, including advanced manufacturing, research and development, laboratory and office spaces, alongside amenities such as hotels, leisure facilities and public realm.

The masterplan has been developed by Sheppard Robson over a two-year period and will be delivered under a revised Strategic Regeneration Framework (SRF) for the area that will undergo public consultation this summer.

“A dynamic, well-connected and flexible campus”

Gareth Jackson, group property director for Manchester Airports Group, said: “In recent years, we have seen occupier demand move away from traditional out-of-town offices.

“This trend, coupled with rapid growth in the advanced manufacturing, life sciences, digital and technology economies and the requirement for highly sustainable work environments has led us to adapt our plans for the next phase of commercial development.

Mix Manchester is subject to planning permission being secured.

“Mix Manchester will be a dynamic, well-connected, and flexible campus where occupiers can collaborate and be part of a community of forward-thinking pioneers on a global stage.

“Occupiers will have the ability to locate to a high-quality working environment with exemplary sustainability credentials, a place where they can grow on a scale that is unrivalled in the North West.

“Mix Manchester will be uniquely positioned to serve as Manchester’s innovation gateway.”

Job-creating Mix Manchester “opens a global opportunity”

Samantha Hadland at Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate added: “Being situated next to an international airport which links 28 million passengers a year, Mix Manchester opens a global opportunity for science and innovation businesses wanting to locate in the North West, in particular the burgeoning advanced manufacturing sector.

“With world-class universities and research institutions on the doorstep with immediate access to secure, global logistics connections through Manchester Airport’s World Freight Terminal, occupiers will have access to an incredible talent pool and unrivalled global connectivity.”

A joint venture is behind the plans for Mix Manchester.

Cllr Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, said: “The vision for Mix Manchester presents another significant investment in our city that enhances our reputation as a centre of excellence in science and innovation – and a further platform for economic growth in our emerging industries.

“The campus will create thousands of jobs and supports the ongoing regeneration of our communities in Wythenshawe, as well as cementing Manchester’s place as a leader in innovation on a global scale.”

JLL and Track Real Estates have been appointed as agents and CBRE will be acting as planning consultants.

The exact number of jobs that will be created at the site will depend on the occupiers.