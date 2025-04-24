Inside the ‘nationally significant’ plan to put Manchester ‘on the map’

The first phase of The Northern Gateway plan has been submitted.

The first phase of a “nationally significant” plan which would see 20,000 jobs created and put Greater Manchester “on the map” has been officially submitted.

The Northern Gateway development would be the largest proposed employment site in the region – with its first phase including up to 6.5 million sq ft of employment space, supporting 10,000 jobs.

The scheme is being led by The Northern Gateway Development Vehicle (NGDV), a 50/50 partnership between Russell LDP and Harworth Group.

The proposal for the first phase has been submitted to Bury and Rochdale Councils for consideration.

The application also includes plans for supporting infrastructure and amenities, such as retail and leisure space, a hotel and landscaped green open spaces.

If approved, the site would be capable of supporting skilled trades such as research and development, AI and robotics and logistics.

Once completed, the first phase of the scheme would be expected to contribute £630m of GVA (gross value added) to the regional economy each year and annual business rates of around £20m to support council services.

Read more Bionow Awards honour our greatest Innovators

Land earmarked at the intersection of the M60, M62 and M66, straddling the Bury and Rochdale border, has been earmarked for the scheme.

Manchester’s Northern Gateway will ‘transform the North West and its economy’

Helen Hartley, planning associate director at Russell LDP, said: “This is a major milestone in delivering a nationally important employment destination in the North West.

“Northern Gateway is a transformative opportunity, many years in the making, that will create thousands of jobs and bring lasting benefits to the local area and wider region.

“With sustainable design at its core, our masterplan will create a thriving environment of high-quality employment units, transport and active travel routes and large areas of new, publicly accessible parkland attracting leading local, national and international employers.”

Lynda Shillaw, chief executive at Harworth Group, added: “Northern Gateway will transform the North West and its economy.

“Focussed on advanced manufacturing, industrial and logistics, and emerging sectors, it will provide a catalyst for growth, elevating the potential of the North West for both existing businesses to expand and new national and international investment in the region.

“The plans will put the northern conurbation of Greater Manchester on the map as a destination for jobs and skills, driving opportunities for future generations and delivering inclusive growth.”