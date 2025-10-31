Innovative fashion flourishes at Studio Smithfield

Above the historic Smithfield Market is Studio Smithfield

London has long stood among the world’s great fashion capitals, home to innovative designers who compete daily with creative powerhouses in Paris, New York, and Milan. Iconic British brands such as Paul Smith, Stella McCartney, Oswald Boateng and Alexander McQueen have all used London as a launchpad to grow their global influence and define contemporary style.

Enabling that runway of talent is a brilliant new collaboration between Paul Smith’s Foundation, the Mayor of London, social enterprise Projekt and the City of London Corporation.

Tucked away in a small, but bustling, studio above the historic Smithfield Market is the Fashion Residency at Studio Smithfield. Launched in May 2024 the Residency offers six select designers vital early-stage support, including access to anything from workspace, a dye room, off-site photography, mentorship, legal assistance, and even a showing at London Fashion Week – enabling founders to innovate without the constraints that often limit emerging creative startups.

Above the historic Smithfield Market is Studio Smithfield

The first of three planned cohorts – whose designers included Paolina Russo, Laura Pitharas, Yaku, Karoline Vitto, Pauline Dujacourt, and Paolo Carzana – will soon be graduating from the highly competitive Residency. They’ve achieved much success, collectively expanding in markets including the US, China, and Japan, and have dressed celebrities such as Rihanna, Zendaya, and Cate Blanchett.

Studio Smithfield designers

In January 2026, a new cohort of designers will join the Residency: Harri, Joyce Bao, Masha Popova, Petra Fagerstrom, Pia Schiele and Renata Brenha. Each has been selected for their idiosyncratic perspective, design aesthetic, focused vision, and intent for the programme. Their presence promises to bring fresh energy and experimentation to the heart of the Square Mile.

Adding to this excitement, the new cohort will welcome a seventh resident: Taylor Thompson, a Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Vogue Fashion Fund Designer and winner of the CFDA’s Emerging Designer of the Year. Thompson’s participation highlights the Residency’s expanding international reach.

The Residency perfectly reflects our Small Business Strategy – which focuses on giving entrepreneurs better access to space, finance, expertise, and networks – by transforming vacant urban sites into creative innovation incubators.

Indeed, the Square Mile – famed for its financial and professional services – is becoming a magnet for fashion talent, with the industry-led college the Fashion Retail Academy relocating to Moorgate in 2024. This, alongside initiatives like the Studio Smithfield Fashion Residency, are ensuring that the Capital’s next generation of designers have the tools, community, and infrastructure they need to thrive.