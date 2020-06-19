ING names veteran as new chief executive as Ralph Hamers departs

ING has announced that Steven van Rijswijk will take over as chief executive when current boss Ralph Hamers departs for UBS in July.

Van Rijswijk is a veteran of more than two decades at ING, and became its chief risk officer in 2017.

Hamers, who is credited with helping the Netherlands’ largest bank develop its successful online banking platform, in February announced he was leaving to become head of Swiss banking giant UBS later this year.

ING Chairman Hans Wijers said van Rijswijk had the “right combination of experience, leadership skills and deep understanding of our business” to lead the bank.

“I’m looking forward to further build on our efforts to strengthen ING and enhance our position as one of Europe’s leading digital banks,” van Rijswijk said.

He added that he would not “radically” depart from Hamers’ strategy, which focused on developing the bank’s technology platform and digital products, particularly on its smartphone banking app.

“The heart of our strategy sits with the focus on our customers, and that doesn’t change with a new chief executive,” said van Rijswijk.

Wijers thanked Hamers for his contributions during his 29 years at the bank, including “preparing ING for the future with his vision and customer focus”.

“Having been the longest serving chief executive of ING, we wish him well in his next role,” he added.