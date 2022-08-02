Influencer push: Head of Instagram heads to London to help drive creator content

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The head of Instagram is set to move temporarily to London as the social media giant tries to keep up with the TikTok influencer wave.

Adam Mosseri is set to relocate to Facebook and Instagram parent firm Meta’s King’s Cross offices, with a distinct focus on how he can drive a bigger creator community on Instagram and help users build a business on their platform.

TikTok stars have been a major tenet of the Chinese firm’s success, providing influencers a way to earn a decent living on the platform.

While there is already a dedicated Instagram product team based in London, Meta is keen to tap into this influencer push, and just last week two new different versions of your Facebook feed, which introduced TikTok style content.

Instagram launched its own copy-cat feature called ‘Reels’ last year, which allows users to watch short-video clips, just like TikTok.

It has faced some backlash on social media too about its algorithms becoming too oriented towards promotion and advertisements, emulating the clips seen by TikTok.

Like many Silicon Valley giants, Meta has adopted a remote-first policy, allowing teams and execs to be able to work from wherever they wish following Covid

A Meta spokesperson told City A.M: “Given the global nature of his role, Adam will be temporarily based out of London later this year. London is already Meta’s largest engineering hub outside of the US, with over 4,000 employees across our offices, including a dedicated Instagram product team with people focused on building long term solutions for creators.”-