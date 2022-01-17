Inflation to near 30-year high as Brits prepare to tighten their belts

The cost of living will swell to its highest level in nearly three decades, some of the City’s leading economists warned today.

Soaring energy bills, compounded by a sharp rise in the price of second-hand cars and petrol costs, will drive inflation to 5.3 per cent, according to Sanjay Raja, Deutsche Bank’s senior economist.

That would be the highest reading notched by the consumer price index since March 1992.

Energy costs have propelled upwards over the last six months, led higher by an energy crunch on the Continent engineering widespread shortages of gas stocks.

“Energy prices have been front and center in the unfolding cost of living crisis – and there’s good reason for it. The energy basket will end the year up 25 per cent,” Raja said.

Meanwhile, countries emerging from the most onerous Covid-19 restrictions unleashed a wave of global demand for oil, sending prices higher. As a result, petrol prices have soared in the UK, likely hoisting inflation in December, Raja said.

Persistent semiconductor shortages choking supply of new cars will add upward pressure to second-hand vehicle prices, feeding into overall core goods price inflation of around five per cent, touching record highs.

Red hot inflation will squeeze Brits’ budgets, prompting households to slash spending, which will weigh on economic growth, according Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Although Tombs expects the drag Omicron has exerted on the UK economy to be short-lived, with output restoring to pre-Omicron levels as soon as March, he highlights inflation is a greater threat to long-term growth.

“Omicron looks set to fade almost as quickly as it arrived, thanks partly to the rapid rollout of booster jabs,” Tombs said.

“Growth from [March] on, however, likely will be sluggish. Employment growth looks set to slow, due to the increase in employers’ National Insurance Contributions in April and a dearth of surplus workers. At the same time, real take-home pay will be squeezed by high inflation and the rise in employees’ NICs,” he warned.

Inflation incentivises people to cut back on spending if incomes do not keep pace.

New inflation estimates from the Office for National Statistics are released on Wednesday.