Inflation forces firms to ditch ESG initiatives

Although experts expect the rate of price rises to remain broadly unchanged, investors are likely to gulp at inflation remaining at historically high levels (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Inflation and rising costs are forcing firms to consider alternatives in supply chain management, leaving behind ESG initiatives despite “regulatory transparency and reporting pressures and a rise in modern slavery cases.”

90 per cent of supply chains have experienced disruption in the past year, an Ivalua-commissioned study conducted by Sapio Research shows.

While many businesses have “hampered their efforts” to improve sustainability standards (64 per cent) and labour standards (63 per cent), research also found over half now work with “cheaper rather than greener suppliers” and more than a third have shifted operations to be more local to deal with the uncertainty of rising costs.

“Many organisations are also onshoring supply chain operations to reduce risk from geopolitical disruptions,” Alex Saric, smart procurement expert at Ivalua, said. “But those opting to onshore must keep some diversity in the risk profiles of their supply chains to reduce the impact of local disruption.”

Saric added that “inflation has taken its toll on ESG progress,” and as businesses attempt to manage inflation, “environmental and modern slavery protections have fallen by the wayside.”

The pressures of inflation are only “adding to the mix” when it comes to supply chain changes, James Watkins, head of policy and public impact at London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

“One of the key supply chain costs is energy,” Watkins added. “The cost of energy for businesses since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is now very high and the government is not helping all businesses who use energy intensively – from restaurants to dry cleaners. This must change.”

London Chamber has requested that the government addresses these concerns by collaborating with businesses in the production of sustainable aviation fuels, Watkins said.

“It is this kind of thinking that will help the UK rebound from stagnant growth,” he added.