Ineffective Covid tracing cost London businesses over £750k each, study finds

Lost working days due to ineffective contact tracing have cost large London businesses over £750k each in the last year, according to a new study.

The research, commissioned by Contact Harald, shows that 81 per cent of large companies in London have lost working days due to ineffective tracing tools.

The study found that businesses in the capital were disproportionately affected, having lost an average of 262 days to possible Covid cases.

The UK average for money lost per business for workers isolating and waiting for test results is £660k.

Amid reports of an estimated 600k jobs lost due to the pandemic, the research shows the need for efficient contact tracing if businesses are to remain profitable.

Over a third of businesses in Britain claim to have found tracking Covid cases difficult, suggesting that more support is needed to protect both companies and employees in the post-Covid era.

Nine in ten London businesses surveyed said that a tech solution would have prevented days lost to potential Covid contact.

