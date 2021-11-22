India’s Reliance hits pause on $15bn Aramco deal, pushing shares down

India’s largest firm, Reliance Industries, has hit pause on selling a stake of its oils business to Saudi Arabia’s industry titan Aramco – pushing shares down.

Reliance had started to process to sell off the 20 per cent stake around two years ago, in a bid to slash mounting debt, for some $15bn.

However, over the two-year period, Reliance has whittled away at the around $41.8bn debt – becoming debt-free after also selling off stakes in its digital unit Jio Platforms.

The move, which signals a change of heart from Reliance, sent shares down around four per cent.

Aramco has reportedly begun searching India for new investments.

“India offers tremendous growth opportunities over the long term,” Aramco said in a statement on Sunday.

The oil giant is set to “continue to evaluate new and existing business opportunities with our potential partners.”