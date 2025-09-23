India Business Group awards celebrate cross-border collaboration

From left to right: Amarjit Singh, CEO of India Business Group and Founder of The Indian Awards, His Excellency, Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Lord Patel of Bradford OBE, Chairman of India Business Group and Lakbir Singh, Chief Operating Officer of India Business Group

The deepening commercial relationship between the UK and India was thrust into the spotlight last night as business leaders gathered at the House of Lords for the fourth annual Indian Awards, hosted by the India Business Group (IBG).

The gala event came just months after the signing of a landmark Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, which has already begun to reshape bilateral trade.

Total trade between the UK and India reached more than £44bn in the four quarters to Q1 2025 and recorded a 10.1 per cent increase year-on-year.

The awards, designed to recognise excellence across business, education, culture and innovation, highlighted the critical role of private enterprise in building momentum behind the new trading framework.

Winners included conglomerates such as GMR Group, leading advisory firms, universities and entrepreneurs credited with accelerating ties between the two economies.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was named among those honoured, signalling the UK government’s commitment to the deal and to a strategy aimed at leveraging India’s rapid economic expansion.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the trade agreement would offer “confidence and security” to UK businesses seeking access to Indian markets.

IBG chairman Professor Lord Patel of Bradford said the relationship between the two nations was rooted in “shared history, shared cultures and shared languages”.

He described the awards as a celebration of the individuals and institutions that contribute to “our shared prosperity”.

UK–India Free Trade Agreement

The UK–India Free Trade Agreement, signed in July 2025, is expected to unlock significant new commercial opportunities in both directions, with sectors such as professional services, education and technology positioned to benefit most.

The India Business Group is a UK-headquartered strategic advisory consultancy that supports companies looking to expand across the UK, EU and Indian markets.

Founded in 2014, the organisation operates across both countries, advising on cross-border transactions, investment strategy and market access.

“This platform gives invaluable insights into new investment opportunities, empowering the next generation of UK–India business leaders and cementing our bond in this historic new era of trade,” said IBG CEO Amarjit Singh.

“I was greatly impressed by the quality and diversity of entries during the judging process, which reflected the dynamism of the UK–India corridor,” said Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and one of the judges.

“Once the FTA comes into effect, we can expect a significant boost to trade and investment ties that will help businesses unlock many opportunities, accelerating growth across both economies.”

“The calibre of nominations was exceptionally high across all categories,” said Natasha Kaplinsky, another judge and president of the British Board of Film Classification.

“Every entry demonstrated the tremendous value being created through this special relationship.”

Seema Malhotra MP, Minister of the Indo-Pacific, accepted the award on behalf of the Prime Minister, adding that the government hoped the agreement would “unlock new business opportunities”.

“This deal will assist businesses to trade with India with confidence and security – taking advantage of the huge opportunities offered by the complementary nature of the two economies and India’s rapid growth,” added the Downing Street spokesperson.

“The core mission of this government is to deliver economic growth that raises living standards and puts money in people’s pockets, and that is exactly what this deal will do.”