In pictures: Celebs take to the trading floor at BGC’s September 11 Charity Day

Stars of stage, screen and sport took to the trading floors of Canary Wharf this morning as part of BGC Partners’ annual charity day, with A-listers downing their usual tools to close multi-million-pound trades.

BGC’s trading floors saw the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Clare Balding and Davina McCall executing global trades.

The now-annual tradition grew out of the September 11 attacks.

Cantor Fitzgerald, out of which BGC grew in 2004, lost 658 people in the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Gabby Logan on the floor at BGC Partners

Chief operating officer Sean Windeatt told City A.M. that the annual charity day was an attempt to “create something amazing out of the atrocities” of 2001.

The firm originally donated to the families of those staff who were lost as well as the emergency services in New York.

Sadie Frost, one of the A-listers on the floor, told City A.M. the day meant a lot to her as a way of raising cash for a charity close to her heart.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Sean Windeatt, Chief Operating Officer at BGC Partners, attend the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Mayor’s Fund for London, raising millions for good causes in memory of BGC’s colleagues lost on 9/11, on September 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group) LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Trader Chris Brown (L) and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of The Mayor’s Fund For London, raising millions for good causes in memory of BGC’s colleagues lost on 9/11, on September 11, 2023 in London, England.. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group) LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Debbi Clark, Sadie Frost and a BGC trader attend the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of HvH ARTS, raising millions for good causes in memory of BGC’s colleagues lost on 9/11, on September 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group)

In time BGC elected to donate to different charities, with a particular focus on local and smaller charities, and has since raised more than $200m for good causes.

The firm donates 100 per cent of its revenues from trading day to those good causes.

“Charity day is two things – you wake up and you remember what happened and you have your own private thoughts about that. And then as soon as you walk into the office, there’s an upbeat vibe, knowing that everybody is pulling together to make as much money as possible to charity,” Windeatt said.

Other celebs taking part included Dexter Fletcher, Sir Trevor Brooking, former Spurs captain Ledley King and a host of others.

It’s an honour to once again be involved in @BGCCharityDay, doing deals on the trading floor to raise money for the Mayor’s Fund for London and other charities in memory of the thousands of innocent people who tragically lost their lives in the 9/11 New York terror attacks. pic.twitter.com/RFlKQ3qQDu — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 11, 2023

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was also present, who told City A.M. the day was a “special” occasion.