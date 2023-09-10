Skyscraper challenge: Hundreds of adrenaline junkies abseil and zipwire off the Cheesegrater

The Skyscraper Challenge was the first of its kind in the world

Sunday will see the second of two waves of adrenaline junkies bringing new meaning to the words “what goes up, must come down” as part of the Skyscraper Challenge.

Just shy of 800 adrenaline junkies climbed 42 floors of the Cheesegrater this weekend. only to then abseil or zipwire their way back down.

The London Landmarks Skyscraper Challenge, the first of its kind in the world, saw participants raising funds for a host of charities.

The event raised money for Tommy’s, the baby loss charity, and a host of others including Guide Dogs UK and Alzheimer’s Research.

Taking on the Skyscraper Challenge

Amongst the participants were a host of City workers, with the City of London Corporation, Aviva and the Leadenhall Building’s management team amongst the event’s sponsors.

The first part of the task – a 42-storey tower run – involved 1,096 steps, before the 200m abseil or 120m zipwire across to the Gherkin.

Amongst the participants was City A.M.’s editor Andy Silvester – who described it as “terrifying and thrilling in equal measure.”

Amongst those participating was Viki Gadsby Peet, who spoke to City A.M. before the event.

I want to show my children the value of health and fitness – and the Skyscraper Challenge seemed a great way to do it!

I have two children- Evie (3) and Seb (4)- who were born either prematurely or pre-term. In addition, we sadly lost Evie’s twin during pregnancy. Tommys have always provided fantastic support, guidance and advice services for families requiring additional support in difficult circumstances such as these.

Whilst I do strength training – I don’t have very good cardio strength! So training in terms of running will be a big challenge for me. I’m very much looking forward to the zipwire and seeing the views across London – and showing my son and daughter how brave I can be with heights.

I’m thrilled to be taking part in this challenge to support Tommys – it’s been a great way to share my experience with more people, especially around traditionally taboo subjects such as miscarriage.

It’s opened my dialogue with a wide array of people, with many sharing their stories with me also. I want to do this challenge to help change the narrative around the loneliness of miscarriage, highlighting the importance of exercise (especially for mums and kids) and use it as an opportunity to give back to an amazing charity.

The event is entirely for charity. To donate, click herehttps://www.tommys.org/get-involved/fundraising-events/london-landmarks-skyscraper-challenge