In Broken Britain, a lack of vision could be Starmer’s gift

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer at a community group cafe to talk aboutt the cost-of-living crisis, (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

This should be Starmer’s moment. The Conservatives are pummelling the self-destruct button. But he doesn’t have a vision, and people have cottoned on.

Many think this is a problem. People vote for ideas, symbols and visions, not gritty policy detail. How can Starmer expect to win an election if people can’t get excited about voting for him? But Starmer needn’t worry. Instead, he should recognise his lack of vision is a strength.

Conservatives have been pointing to the apparent vacuum on the opposite benches with relish. Right wing columnists have heaped criticism on Starmer’s lack of leadership and even neutral commentators have concluded his lack of vision is an electoral weakness.

Let down by their jockey, the Left have also mercilessly turned on Starmer.

Feeling exposed, Starmer has made a series of unedifying attempts to articulate his vision. In his campaign to become Labour leader, he made 10 pledges with a markedly socialist flavour. Not long into the job, he wrote a bland 12,000-word essay titled “The Road Ahead”. This year alone, he’s given two speeches setting out his vision, one in January and the other in July. It’s hard to escape the conclusion Starmer is reaching for something that isn’t there.

Read more Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to face Whitehall strike on first day as prime minister

But Starmer shouldn’t debase himself with half-baked visions. Rather, he should be confident that his lack of vision is a strength. The Right are only using this attack line out of the frustration they can’t pin anything meaningful on him. Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘70s-style socialism made it simple to cast him as a loon. Starmer should take comfort that he can’t be tarred so easily.

This isn’t a risk-free strategy. By not developing a vision of his own, Starmer could allow the next prime minister to set the terms of debate in their favour. Truss will cast herself as a radical “booster” believer in Britain, and Starmer as a “doomster” who is content managing the country’s decline.

But as Britons choose between heating and eating this winter and spend hours waiting for an ambulance, as they see crime go unpunished and strikes bring the country to a standstill, they will tire of hearing another bold vision for sunlit uplands which never arrive. From the Big Society to Northern Powerhouse and Levelling Up, the Conservatives have won election after election selling dreams that didn’t come true. In Broken Britain, people want actions — not ideas.

In 2024, the Conservatives will be seeking a fifth consecutive term after 14 years in office, a tall order in the best of times. Starmer will win the next general election if he lets the Conservatives’ risible record speak for itself. He can’t let the public’s economic misery become “Putin’s cost-of-living crisis”. He must blame the Conservatives for selling off Britain’s energy storage and failing to invest in domestic supply. Likewise, he cannot let the NHS breakdown become “the long effects of the global pandemic”. He must blame the Conservatives for failing to adequately invest and modernise the country’s health and social care.

Read more Starmer looks Down Under to Australian Labor for election blueprint

At the same time, Starmer should propose moderate policy solutions to the big problems. His plan to freeze energy bills was a case in point. Starmer didn’t scare voters with a plot to renationalise energy, he simply showed Labour have solutions where the Conservatives offer none.

In politics, you only have to beat what’s in front of you. If Starmer resists rocking the boat by magicking up a meaningless vision, he will be the first Labour leader, apart from Tony Blair, to win a general election for 50 years. In 1997, Blair won a landslide saying, “Britain deserves better”. That message would serve Starmer well today.