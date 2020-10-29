The International Monetary Fund issued a surprise downgrade to its forecasts for the UK economy today, urging continued high spending to support growth in 2021.

The body now expects UK GDP to shrink by 10.4 per cent in 2020, having previously expected a contraction of 9.6 per cent. Growth next year has been forecast down from 5.9 per cent to 5.7 per cent.

The Fund said the UK “now faces headwinds from a second Covid-19 wave, Brexit-related uncertainty, rising unemployment, and stress on corporate balance sheets”.

The IMF said the UK should prepare itself for “a meaningful additional push,” in the form of a further spending stimulus, once the coronavirus pandemic starts to subside.

The UK’s massive fiscal boost, which came hand in hand with ultra-loose monetary policy from the Bank of England, was “one of the best examples of coordinated action globally,” the IMF said in a report on the country today.

It said: “Fiscal policy should continue to accommodate the costs of programs now in place to protect workers and firms directly affected by the pandemic.”

It praised the UK’s current plans to increase investment spending. But it added: “There is a case to spend more, if project effectiveness can be preserved at higher scale.”

The IMF said the huge boom in public spending should be dealt with later on in a “gradual” fashion.

“Fiscal consolidation, to stabilise and reverse the rise in public debt ratios, should start once the private sector begins to durably lead the recovery,” it said.

More to follow.