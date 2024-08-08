Imane Khelif recent record as Yang Liu bout awaits controversial boxer

With Imane Khelif set to fight for Paris 2024 Olympic Games gold, what does her record look like?

With Imane Khelif set to fight for Paris 2024 Olympic Games gold, what does her record look like?

The Algerian has faced criticism from a number of official bodies and fans with regards to her genetic make-up.

Some suggest – such as the discredited Russian-led International Boxing Association – that she is in fact a male given her chromosomes.

Others suggest, such as the International Olympic Committee, that she is a woman and can compete.

She takes on Yang Liu for gold at Roland Garros at Paris 2024 this week.

Her 55 bouts to date have seen a record 41-9 with 6 KOs.

Milestones

According to the Paris 2024 website, her achievements include:

Reached the quarterfinals in the lightweight (60kg) division of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, losing 5-0 to eventual champion Kellie Harrington (IRL).

Light welterweight (63kg) silver medallist at the 2022 World Championships – the first female Algerian boxer to win a world championship medal – losing on a unanimous points decision to Amy Broadhurst (IRL) in the final.

Light welterweight (63kg) gold medallist at the 2022 African Championships, beating Aratwa Kasemang (BOT) in the final.

Light welterweight (63kg) gold medallist at the 2022 Mediterranean Games, beating Assunta Canfora (ITA) 3-0 in the final.

Gold medallist in the 66kg division at the 2023 Arab Games, beating Belahbib Oumayma (MAR) in the final.

Has won her sole professional fight to date, stopping Suwanun Antanai (THA) in November 2023.

Khelif last 15 boxing record

Year Opponent Result 2024 Janjaem

Suwannapheng W – UD 2024 Luca Anna Hamori W – UD 2024 Angela Carini W – RET 2024 Marissa Williamson W – UD 2024 Luna Beeloo W – SD 2024 Barbara Maria dos

Santos W – UD 2024 Emilie Sonvico W – UD 2024 Morelle McCane W – SD 2024 Barbara Maria dos

Santos W – MD 2023 Mireille Bindzi W – UD 2023 Grace Mwakamele W – RSC 2023 Oumayma Bel Ahbib W – UD 2023 Janjaem

Suwannapheng NC – NC 2023 Navbakhor Khamidova NC – NC 2023 Azalia Amineva NC – NC Last 15 bouts