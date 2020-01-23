Ikea recalls travel mug over leaking chemicals risk

Ikea has warned customers to stop using a travel mug bought from the store over concerns it could leak dangerous chemicals.



The Swedish retailer issued a recall notice for its “Troligtvis” travel mug, after tests found it could leak levels of toxic Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the safe limits.



Owners of the travel cup – which was on sale between October 2019 and January this year – were urged to stop using it immediately and return it to any Ikea store for a full refund.



An investigation by the store found that the travel mugs marked “Made in India” may be affected.



The retailer said that the travel mugs in pink, beige and blue should be returned to store.



In a statement the homeware store said: “IKEA takes product safety very seriously. All Ikea product types are continuously tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation.



“Ikea recently received test reports showing that the travel mug may migrate levels of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the recommended limits. The investigation has shown that travel mugs marked “Made in India” may be affected.



“Troligtvis travel mug has been sold since October 2019. IKEA urges customers with the travel mug marked, “Made in India” to return it to any IKEA store for a full refund. No proof of purchase is required.”

