IG chief June Felix steps down after five years due to ‘health situation’

June Felix, chief exec of IG Group, will step down from her role at the end of September

IG, the London-based online trading firm, has announced its CEO June Felix will step away at the end of September after almost five years at the helm.

Earlier this summer IG had said Felix would temporarily step down during medical leave but an updated note to markets this morning confirmed that she would be moving on from the role permanently. due to what it called a “health situation.”

Recruiters Russell Reynolds have been appointed to oversee the appointment of a new CEO, with Charlie Rozes continuing to serve as interim boss and chief financial officer.

Felix said it had been a “great privilege” to lead IG.

“It has been through everyone’s collective effort that we have built a stronger, more diverse company. For this, I thank my executive team, all of my colleagues and the Board of IG Group for an unforgettable period,” she added.

During her time at the helm, revenues have grown from just shy of £600m to almost a billion last year, and profits have increased from £288m to £470m.

Mike McTighe, Chair of IG Group, paid tribute to Felix.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our best wishes to June as she continues her recovery. We thank her for the significant contribution she has made over the past eight years as a board member and especially as Group CEO for almost five years.

“During her tenure as CEO the company has successfully pursued a strategy to diversify the business while at the same time strengthening its core OTC business resulting in a doubling of the Group’s revenue and profit over the period,” he added.

A scheduled September trading update remains on course.

The trading platform saw exceptional pandemic growth as traders spent lockdowns moving stocks and shares but has since held on to many of its gains.