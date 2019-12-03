IFS questions Labour's nationalisation plan for utilities

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has questioned Labour’s plans to renationalise swaths of the economy, suggesting that the party’s aims could be achieved by changing regulations instead.



The economic think tank also said the up-front costs of nationalisation were much less relevant than how well the assets would be managed by the public sector.

Labour’s 2019 manifesto for the 12 December General Election pledges to bring rail, mail, water, energy and parts of the broadband network into public ownership.



A row erupted in October when the CBI said Labour’s nationalisation plans would cost £196bn, a figure which the party strongly disputed.



The IFS today said such a focus on the costs is misplaced as nationalisations would bring assets on to the public balance sheet, meaning the government would own something worth as much as they paid for it.



“The key question is whether they would be better managed in the public sector,” IFS research economist Lucy Kraftman said.



The think tank’s latest piece of analysis into the parties’ manifestos said there would be “enormous cost, complexity and risk involved” in nationalising the industries targeted by Labour.



Kraftman said: “At least in the short-run Labour’s current plan would lead to significant disruption which could easily, for example, lead to a hiatus in progress towards decarbonisation in the energy sector.”



The industries Labour is seeking to nationalise are highly regulated, the IFS said. Kraftman therefore asked “what nationalisation can achieve that changing the current regulatory frameworks cannot”.



The IFS’s report sought to be even-handed, however. IFS research officer Sam Crossman said: “UK state control in some of these industries is currently low relative to that in many other European countries.”

The report said that having a privately managed and owned water industry makes England and Wales outliers.



Yet Crossman said: “Nationalisations on this scale in advanced western economies have been almost unheard of in the last half century.”

The Labour party has been contacted for comment.

