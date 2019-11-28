General election 2019: Neither Conservatives or Labour's fiscal plans add up, says IFS

Neither the Tories nor Labour have credible plans to manage the public finances, according to a damning analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Labour is unable to deliver the investment it promises and the Conservatives are unlikely to balance the budget, the respected think tank warned today.

The IFS said it was “highly likely” that Boris Johnson’s Tory government would spend more than it has pledged to in its general election manifesto.

That would push up taxes or borrowing to pay for the party’s spending plans.

“It is highly likely that the Conservatives would end up spending more than their manifesto implies and thus taxing or borrowing more,” IFS director Paul Johnson said.

“The chances of holding spending down as they propose over a five-year parliament look remote. Why have they been so immensely modest in their proposals? Because to do otherwise would either mean resiling from their pledge to balance the current budget or would mean being up front about the need for tax rises to avoid breaking that pledge.”

And Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party would fail to raise investment by its stated £55bn a year goal, as the public sector lacks the capacity to “ramp up” so much.

The IFS warned it was very likely that in power, Labour would have to identify other tax increases beyond those outlined in its manifesto to fund the extra £83bn a year in revenues it wants to raise.

“In reality, a change in the scale and scope of the state that they propose would require more broad based tax increases at some point,” IFS director Paul Johnson said.

“Their plans for widespread nationalisation, increased labour market regulation, changes to corporate governance and effectively transferring 10 per cent of private share capital to a combination of employees and the state, would all be huge and complex undertakings that would all need to be carefully done,” he warned.

“Neither is a properly credible prospectus,” he added.

More to follow.