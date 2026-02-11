IFF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Full year 2025 Consolidated Summary:

Management Commentary

“IFF delivered a solid 2025 performance, meeting the full-year financial commitments we set at the start of the year, despite a challenging operating environment,” said Erik Fyrwald, CEO of IFF. “It was also a year of continued strategic progress. We invested in R&D, commercial capabilities, and capacity expansion to better serve customers, advance our innovation pipeline, and support future profitable growth.”

“We also took steps to optimize our portfolio. Through several divestitures and the recent launch of a sale process for our Food Ingredients segment, we sharpened our strategic focus and improved our financial flexibility, allowing us to direct resources to our highest-value businesses.”

“Looking ahead to 2026, we are continuing to serve our customers with leading innovation to grow profitably with them and deliver financial performance across the company. While macroeconomic uncertainty persists, we are encouraged by the strength of our pipeline and the benefits of our reinvestment actions. We enter the year confident in our ability to deliver on our priorities and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Full year 2025 Consolidated Financial Results

Reported net sales for the full year were $10.89 billion, a decrease of (5)% compared to the prior year. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 increased 2%, against a strong 6% year ago comparable, with mid-single digit growth in Taste and low-single digit performances in Health & Biosciences and Scent.

, currency neutral sales increased 2%, against a strong 6% year ago comparable, with mid-single digit growth in Taste and low-single digit performances in Health & Biosciences and Scent. Loss before taxes on a reported basis for the full year was $412 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA 1 for the full year was $2.086 billion. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA 1 increased 7%, led by volume growth, productivity gains and favorable net pricing.

for the full year was $2.086 billion. On a comparable basis , currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA increased 7%, led by volume growth, productivity gains and favorable net pricing. Reported earnings (loss) per share (EPS) for the full year was $(1.46). Adjusted EPS excluding amortization 1 was $4.20 per diluted share.

was $4.20 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the full year was $850 million, and free cash flow1 defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures totaled $256 million. Total debt to trailing twelve months net income at the end of the fourth quarter was (16.2)x. Net debt to credit-adjusted EBITDA1 at the end of the full year was 2.6x.

Full year 2025 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Taste Segment

On a reported basis, sales were $2.48 billion. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 increased 4% with broad-based growth in all regions.

, currency neutral sales increased 4% with broad-based growth in all regions. Taste adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $478 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 19.3% for the full year. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 grew 10% led by favorable net pricing, volume growth and productivity gains.

Health & Biosciences Segment

On a reported basis, sales were $2.28 billion. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 increased 3% driven by growth in nearly all businesses led by a high-single digit increase in Food Biosciences and mid-single digit growth in Home & Personal Care and Animal Nutrition.

, currency neutral sales increased 3% driven by growth in nearly all businesses led by a high-single digit increase in Food Biosciences and mid-single digit growth in Home & Personal Care and Animal Nutrition. Health & Biosciences adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $594 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 26.0% for the full year. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 grew 7% led primarily by volume growth and productivity gains.

Scent Segment

On a reported basis, sales were $2.48 billion. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 improved 3% led by double-digit growth in Fine Fragrance and a low-single digit performance in Consumer Fragrance.

, currency neutral sales improved 3% led by double-digit growth in Fine Fragrance and a low-single digit performance in Consumer Fragrance. Scent adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $515 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 20.8% for the full year. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 grew 2% led primarily by volume growth and productivity gains offset partially by reinvestment and unfavorable net pricing.

Food Ingredients Segment

On a reported basis, sales were $3.28 billion. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 decreased (3)% as double-digit growth in Inclusions was offset primarily by softness in Protein Solutions as well as the proactive exit of low margin business over the course of 2025.

, currency neutral sales decreased (3)% as double-digit growth in Inclusions was offset primarily by softness in Protein Solutions as well as the proactive exit of low margin business over the course of 2025. Food Ingredients adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $423 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 12.9% for the full year. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 grew 10% driven primarily by productivity gains and margin improvement initiatives.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Consolidated Summary:

Fourth Quarter 2025 Consolidated Financial Results

Reported net sales for the fourth quarter were $2.59 billion, a decrease of (7)% compared to the prior year period. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 increased 1% versus the prior year period, against a strong 6% year ago comparable, led by mid-single digit growth in Health & Biosciences and Scent and a low-single digit performance in Taste.

, currency neutral sales increased 1% versus the prior year period, against a strong 6% year ago comparable, led by mid-single digit growth in Health & Biosciences and Scent and a low-single digit performance in Taste. Income before taxes on a reported basis for the fourth quarter was $22 million. Adjusted operating EBITDA 1 for the fourth quarter was $437 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA 1 increased 7% led primarily by productivity gains.

for the fourth quarter was $437 million. On a comparable basis , currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA increased 7% led primarily by productivity gains. Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter was $0.07. Adjusted EPS excluding amortization1 was $0.80 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Taste Segment

On a reported basis, sales were $588 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 increased 2%, with broad based growth in all regions led by a strong performance in North America.

, currency neutral sales increased 2%, with broad based growth in all regions led by a strong performance in North America. Taste adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $94 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 16% in the fourth quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 grew 17% led primarily by favorable net pricing and cost discipline.

Health & Biosciences Segment

On a reported basis, sales were $589 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 increased 5% as double-digit performances in Food Biosciences and Animal Nutrition and high-single digit growth in Home & Personal Care was partially offset by softness in Health, specifically in North America.

, currency neutral sales increased 5% as double-digit performances in Food Biosciences and Animal Nutrition and high-single digit growth in Home & Personal Care was partially offset by softness in Health, specifically in North America. Health & Biosciences adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $155 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 26.3% in the fourth quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 grew 20% led by volume growth and productivity gains.

Scent Segment

On a reported basis, sales were $610 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 improved 4% driven by double digit growth in Fine Fragrance and a mid-single digit performance in Consumer Fragrance.

, currency neutral sales improved 4% driven by double digit growth in Fine Fragrance and a mid-single digit performance in Consumer Fragrance. Scent adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $106 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 17.4% in the fourth quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 grew 1% as volume growth and productivity gains were partially offset by unfavorable net pricing.

Food Ingredients Segment

On a reported basis, sales were $802 million. On a comparable basis 2 , currency neutral sales 1 decreased (4)% as growth in Systems and Inclusions was offset primarily by softness in Protein Solutions and Emulsifiers & Sweeteners.

, currency neutral sales decreased (4)% as growth in Systems and Inclusions was offset primarily by softness in Protein Solutions and Emulsifiers & Sweeteners. Food Ingredients adjusted operating EBITDA1 was $82 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin1 was 10.2% in the fourth quarter. On a comparable basis2, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA1 declined (11)% as productivity gains were more than offset by lower volumes and unfavorable net price.

2026 Financial Guidance

Full year 2026 sales are expected to be in the range of $10.5 billion to $10.8 billion and full year 2026 adjusted operating EBITDA to be in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Full year guidance includes three months of our Soy Crush, Concentrates, and Lecithin business results with the divestiture assumed to close on March 31, 2026.

The Company expects comparable currency neutral sales growth to be between 1% to 4%. Comparable currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to grow at a faster rate than sales, growing 3% to 8% year-over-year.

Based on recent market foreign exchange rates, the Company expects that foreign exchange will have an approximately 1% positive impact to sales growth and have no impact on adjusted operating EBITDA growth in 2026. The Company also expects that divestitures will have an approximately 5% adverse impact to both sales and adjusted operating EBITDA growth in 2026.

A copy of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K will be available on its website at www.iff.com or at www.sec.gov by March 2, 2026.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) comparable, currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating EBITDA and comparable, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA; (iii) adjusted operating EBITDA margin; (iv) adjusted EPS ex amortization; (v) free cash flow; (vi) net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA; [and] (vii) adjusted selling and administrative expenses; and adjusted gross profit.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.

Comparable results for the fourth quarter and full year exclude the impact of divestitures.

Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating non-U.S. currencies to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers by translating current year invoiced sale amounts at the exchange rates used for the corresponding prior year period. We use currency neutral results in our analysis of subsidiary or segment performance. We also use currency neutral numbers when analyzing our performance against our competitors.

Adjusted operating EBITDA and adjusted operating EBITDA margin exclude depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, other expense, net, and certain non-recurring or unusual items that are not part of recurring operations such as, restructuring and other charges, impairment of goodwill, gains (losses) on business disposals, loss on assets classified as held for sale, divestiture and integration related costs, strategic initiative costs, regulatory costs and other items.

Adjusted EPS ex Amortization excludes the impact of non-operational items including, restructuring and other charges, impairment of goodwill, divestitures and integration related costs, losses (gains) on business disposals, loss on assets classified as held for sale, pension settlement losses (gains), strategic initiative costs, regulatory costs, redemption value adjustment to EPS and other items that are not a part of recurring operations.

Free Cash Flow is operating cash flow (i.e. cash flow from operations) less capital expenditures.

Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA is the leverage ratio used in our credit agreements and defined as net debt (which is debt for borrowed money less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12-month credit adjusted EBITDA. Credit adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, specified items and non-cash items.

Adjusted selling and administrative expenses exclude divestiture and integration related costs, strategic initiative costs, regulatory costs, entity realignment costs and other costs.

Adjusted gross profit excludes divestiture and integration related costs.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies’ calculation of such metrics.

We have also presented a non-GAAP measure, adjusted operating EBITDA, in the Financial Guidance provided above. Adjusted operating EBITDA is defined in the previous section of this release and we believe this measure is useful in understanding the Financial Guidance for the same reasons mentioned in that section. The comparable GAAP metric would be Net income (loss), which we do not provide guidance on. Reconciliations from such estimated GAAP metric to the presented non-GAAP metric would also require unreasonable effort because such reconciliations would depend upon events which are uncertain in timing or amounts, and activities which are not completely controlled by us. This includes, by way of illustration, possible transactions and related costs and amounts, known and unknown matters involving regulatory and other bodies and future events involving third parties.

1 Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to Non-GAAP metrics. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for explanations of our Non-GAAP metrics. 2 Comparable results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 exclude the impact of divestitures.

