IFF Completed the Divestiture of Soy Crush, Concentrates and Lecithin Businesses

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced divestiture of its soy crush, concentrates and lecithin businesses to Bunge. This transaction does not include IFF’s soy isolates business.

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we’re innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love — advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

IFF completes divestiture of soy crush, concentrates, and lecithin businesses to Bunge, enhancing strategic focus

