IFF Completed the Divestiture of Soy Crush, Concentrates and Lecithin Businesses

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced divestiture of its soy crush, concentrates and lecithin businesses to Bunge. This transaction does not include IFF’s soy isolates business.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we’re innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love — advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

© 2026 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302231096/en/

Contact

Paulina Heinkel

332.877.5339

Media.request@iff.com

Investor Relations:

Michael Bender

212.708.7263

Investor.Relations@iff.com

Company Logo