IFF Completed the Divestiture of Soy Crush, Concentrates and Lecithin Businesses
IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced divestiture of its soy crush, concentrates and lecithin businesses to Bunge. This transaction does not include IFF’s soy isolates business.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in taste, scent, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we’re innovating for the future. Every day, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable solutions that elevate products people love — advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
© 2026 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302231096/en/
Contact
Paulina Heinkel
332.877.5339
Media.request@iff.com
Investor Relations:
Michael Bender
212.708.7263
Investor.Relations@iff.com