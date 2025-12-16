IDWS 2025 Concludes with Focus on Global Knowledge Exchange, Financial Opportunities, and Scalable Water Solutions

The 4th Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS) 2025 concluded on Wednesday in Jeddah, confirming its status as one of the world’s most influential platforms for shaping the future of water innovation, sustainability, and security. Gathering senior global policymakers and international industry leaders, this year’s edition has advanced critical dialogue on safeguarding the planet’s most vital resource, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216483490/en/

Among the most consequential engagements were a series of meetings that brought together discussions powered by SWA, centred on shared challenges, knowledge exchange, and exploring opportunities within the global water ecosystem. Attended by select industry leaders and federal government officials, including representatives from the Singapore Water Authority, and the World Bank, the discussions underscored the rising international significance of IDWS.

Michael Toh, Managing Director of Singapore Water Association, which signed an MoU with the Saudi Water Authority this week, outlined a route for a strategic partnership for international collaboration. Meanwhile, emphasising the globality of IDWS 2025, Jaehyang So, Chair of the TEC (Technical Committee), Global Water Partnership, took to the stage to highlight the African Union’s Water Investment Programme, stressing the need for a steady stream of investment in water.

The final showcase also saw the winners crowned of the innovative Miyahthon, a water ‘hackathon’ celebrating sustainable solutions. The award winners were: Separation Membrane Innovation (SMI); Raaq; Smart Corr; Aqua Volt; VibraFlow; Mizan For Technology Solutions; AquaTwin; NuPlasTec; Hessan; Smart Green Solutions; HydroMine; Earth Pulse and The Door of Innovation.

His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, President of the Saudi Water Authority, said: “Saudi Arabia is fully committed to leading impactful change for a better future, and IDWS 2025 has showcased the full strength of the Kingdom’s dedication to water sustainability. From an opening that set a clear vision, three days of knowledge exchange, invaluable insights, thought-provoking dialogue and direction-setting have set the tone. The energy across the Global Prize for Innovation in Water (GPIW) and the Miyahthon, mirrors the Kingdom’s ambitions.”

A total of 27 agreements were signed over the conference’s three days, spanning five core tracks: the development of advanced technologies; capacity building; support for innovation and entrepreneurship; the enhancement of service efficiency; and the strengthening of research and development collaboration.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216483490/en/

Contact

Media Contacts:

Yazeed Al-Nuwaysir

Public Relations – Saudi Water Authority

yyalnuwaysir@swa.gov.sa

Abstract

IDWS 2025 Concludes with Focus on Global Knowledge Exchange, Financial Opportunities, and Scalable Water Solutions

Investors, innovators, and global institutions gather in Saudi to outline how capital, collaboration, and governance can accelerate long term water sustainability (Photo: AETOSWire) Company Logo