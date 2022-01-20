What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

ICAS launches new thought leadership series Finance +

New from ICAS for 2022, the Finance + insight series puts you in the bigger picture, exploring the key issues and opportunities for today’s finance professional.

You + the big picture

Recent events have revealed the need for resilience and the readiness to grasp new ways of thinking, living and working.

They have also shown that with change comes opportunity and demonstrated the role finance professionals can play in shaping a better future for us all.

Throughout 2022, our Finance + series will place a positive focus on the ways and means of achieving that better future. We’ll look through the lens of responsible leadership, sustainability and ethical business to take you beyond the traditional boundaries of finance.

A range of ICAS, industry and outside experts will help put you in the bigger picture, providing insights that will benefit you, your work and the wider world.

Finance + six key themes

We’ve centred Finance + around the six key themes we think will present those operating in the accountancy, business and finance sectors with the most challenge and greatest opportunity in 2022.

We’ll take time throughout the year to focus on each of the themes, exploring from different perspectives, to illuminate, inspire and offer practical solutions.

The six key themes:

Finance + Trust

Trust and ethics in our profession and beyond

Finance + Mental fitness

Best practice for healthy minds and happy workplaces

Finance + Technology

Opportunities in tech and AI

Finance + Leadership

Personal and professional development for sound leadership

Finance + EDI

Equal and inclusive cultures for inspiring workforces

Finance + Sustainability

Responsible leadership and action

Finance + high-quality content and resources

We will feature some of our key insights at ICAS Talk on CityAM and keep the new Finance + section of icas.com continually updated with information on each of the themes and links to the latest content, including interviews, features, podcasts, webinars, events, useful resources and professional-development opportunities.

Our first theme, Finance + Trust, launches in February.