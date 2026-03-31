iBase-t Announces Strategic Growth Investment from TA to Accelerate AI-Powered Digital Manufacturing and MRO Transformation in Aerospace & Defense

iBase-t, a leading provider of Manufacturing Operations Management software for aerospace and defense manufacturers, today announced a strategic growth investment from TA Associates (TA), a global growth private equity firm. The investment will support iBase-t’s continued product innovation and global expansion as global aerospace and defense manufacturers scale production, modernize sustainment operations, and accelerate adoption of AI-enabled digital manufacturing technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331843318/en/

Across the aerospace and defense industry, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to scale production, address record backlogs, and strengthen global supply chains, while navigating growing regulatory complexity. At the same time, the aerospace and defense industry has shifted from experimentation to operationalizing AI in mission-critical workflows, with governments and other leaders now embedding Model-Based Enterprise (MBE) and digital engineering standards into next-generation defense programs.

iBase-t’s Solumina Manufacturing and Sustainment Operations platform is purpose-built to address these challenges. The cloud-native platform integrates manufacturing execution (MES), supplier quality management (SQM), enterprise quality management (EQMS), and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities into a unified digital environment designed for highly regulated manufacturing. Solumina also integrates with PLM, ERP, CAD, and IIoT systems to create a digital thread across engineering, manufacturing, quality, and sustainment workflows—improving execution on the shop floor where most program cost and performance are determined.

Building on this foundation, iBase-t introduced Solumina AI earlier this year, embedding advanced analytics and AI-driven insights directly into manufacturing and sustainment workflows to help customers operationalize MBE at scale. Solumina AI delivers contextual, traceable insights designed specifically for regulated aerospace and defense environments, enhancing decision-making, while securely driving continuous performance optimization.

“This partnership with TA marks an important milestone for iBase-t,” said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBase-t. “Aerospace and defense manufacturers are entering a period of increasing complexity as they scale production and modernize operations. As organizations increasingly operationalize AI alongside modern MES and digital MRO solutions, they are turning to platforms like Solumina to improve execution. With TA’s support, we will accelerate innovation, significantly expand our AI capabilities, and further embed intelligent automation across workflows to help customers meet the next generation of digital manufacturing and compliance requirements.”

“iBase-t has established itself as a trusted technology partner to many of the world’s leading aerospace and defense manufacturers,” said Nick Leppla, Director at TA. “As the industry modernizes operations to meet higher production demands and evolving digital standards we believe iBase-t’s purpose-built platform, AI foundation and strong customer relationships position the company well to serve as a foundational technology partner in this transformation. We are honored that the Poonian family and the entire iBase-t team have chosen TA as their partner for this next chapter of growth.”

“We have long followed the aerospace and defense software ecosystem and have deep appreciation for iBase-t’s focus on solving the nuanced challenges of highly regulated manufacturing environments,” said Ashu Agrawal, Managing Director at TA. “We are excited to partner with the iBase-t team as they accelerate product development, enhance go-to-market effectiveness, and expand the company’s leadership position in digital manufacturing and sustainment solutions for the aerospace and defense industry.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Centerview Partners LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to iBase-t, and Fenwick & West LLP served as legal counsel to iBase-t. Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to TA, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to TA.

About iBase-t

iBase-t is a global leader in cloud software for the aerospace and defense industry. Committed to innovation, customer success, and product excellence, iBase-t ensures digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t’s Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance for the most critically complex manufacturers. iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, GE Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. For more information, visit www.ibaset.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong.

Learn more at www.ta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331843318/en/

Contact

Media Contact

For TA Associates:

Maggie Benoit

mbenoit@ta.com

For iBase-t:

Tom Hennessey

thennessey@iBASEt.com

Company Logo Company Logo