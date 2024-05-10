IAG: British Airways owner’s profit takes off ahead of bumper summer

British Airways owner IAG will has reported its first quarter results.

British Airways’ owner the IAG has said it is “well-positioned” for another busy summer, as first-quarter profit jumped sevenfold.

The airline conglomerate, which also owners Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, reported an operating profit of €68m (£58.5m), up from €9m the year prior.

Total revenue reached €6.4bn, up from €5.9bn as the group carried 26.3m passengers, an 8.6 per cent year-on-year increase.

Luis Gallego, IAG Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our transformation initiatives and increased demand, including over the Easter holidays, have delivered another very good set of results with improvements to both revenue and operating profit.

“Our group benefits from the strength of our core markets – North Atlantic, South Atlantic and intra-Europe – and the performance of our brands. Investment across the group in transformation is delivering encouraging improvements in punctuality and customer experience at our airlines.”

The results, which cover the typically quieter months of January to April, come as carriers across the globe continue to benefit from resurgent demand post pandemic.

British Airways in particular has enjoyed the rebound.

Last year, the IAG reported a record annual profit of €3.5bn in the busiest year for the industry since Covid-19 lockdowns grounded fleets.

There had been some concern that demand would slow into 2024 given business travel’s more chequered recovery. Conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine has also restricted airspace and caused a spike in jet fuel costs.

But the IAG’s share price is up over 17 per cent this year to date and rose 3.7 per cent yesterday ahead of the announcement.

European demand drove earnings, with capacity growth rising 9 per cent over the three months. The group conceded the rest of the world, particularly Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, was “more challenging.”

“In particular the conflict in the Middle East has impacted flying by most of our airlines to the region.”

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “The figures speak for themselves – with capacity levels significantly up in Europe across its Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia airlines, IAG is well-placed to take advantage of the trend for increased travel.

“CEO, Luis Gallego’s assurance that there will be strong demand both over the summer and longer-term is hugely supportive of the IAG investment case, but it is also highly encouraging to see the airline perform so well over the winter months, having reported a significant boost in profitability over the same period last year.

She added: “There are notable factors that could weigh on sentiment in the short-term. With geopolitical tensions on the rise, IAG is exposed to potentially higher global oil prices that will have to be passed through to customers in some way.”