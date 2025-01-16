‘I won The Apprentice nearly 20 years ago!’: Tim Campbell on his career since

Each week we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, we speak to businessman Tim Campbell MBE, the founder of Bright Ideas Trust and the first ever winner of The Apprentice, about his unique career journey

What was your first job?

My first job was working in a second-hand shop in East London. It wasn’t glamorous, but it taught me the value of hard work and earning my own money.

What was your first role in the City?

I was a Tube station assistant in the City before joining the Transport for London graduate scheme in St James’s Park. We are so blessed in London with such a great public transport system. In the City, you get such a hodgepodge of customers. This taught me – very quickly – about the importance of customer service, resilience and how people are motivated.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in business?

To be honest, after I won The Apprentice nearly 20 years ago! It opened my eyes to the vast possibilities. Working for AMS (Amstrad) and seeing how strategy transforms ideas into reality really ignited a spark in me. Before that, I was focused on public service but mentors like Lord Sugar and Rosaleen Blair showed me the impact business has.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The energy is infectious. Everyone talks about the American Dream, but I think we’ve got our own here in the UK – especially in the City, where ambition and opportunity collide.

And one thing you would change?

I’d change the lack of diversity of thought, background and gender in the City, especially at senior levels. The gender pay, pension and investment gaps are stark and we are missing out on growing our economy unless we unlock women’s potential and those from ethnic minorities – and poorer backgrounds of all ethnicities.

What’s been your most memorable lunch?

After being given the Freedom of the City by Sir Charles Bowman, the then-Lord Mayor, I took my mum to lunch at City Social to celebrate – it was a really proud moment. I haven’t taken any sheep across the Thames yet, but there’s still time!

And any business faux pas?

When I was young, I would organise raves… But I was overly trusting of business partners and our clientele – turns out that friends aren’t always the best business partners and people will not always enter into the spirit in which you intend!

What’s been your proudest moment?

Aside from marrying my beautiful wife and becoming a father, my proudest moment has to be starting the Bright Ideas Trust. It raised millions of pounds and invested in hundreds of start-up businesses run by young entrepreneurs from underserved groups. Being supported by world-class brands and leaders showed me the City’s power to create positive change for many.

And who do you look up to?

I look up to my mum for her resilience and determination as a first-generation Jamaican who came to the UK. She instilled in me the importance of education and hard work. In the business world, I admire trailblazers like Lincoln “Len” Dyke, Dudley Dryden and Tony Wade, who revolutionised the African-Caribbean hair market, and modern leaders like Rosaleen Blair and Dean Forbes, who are making transformative changes in their industries.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely, despite geopolitical rumblings and the economic climate, I see changes and challenges as opportunities. I’ve recently partnered up with Gina Miller at Moneyshe, where we are going to transform how people approach financial literacy and planning. We’re already getting women talking; our recent research found that nearly a third of women feel trapped in relationships because of financial dependency. There is change afoot.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

We’re spoilt for choice in London, aren’t we? If we know each other well, we’re probably creating a tapas of bits from Borough Market. If it’s a sit-down affair, we’re off to Chishuru.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The Ned. It’s that perfect mix of old-school charm and modern buzz. Whether it’s a classic cocktail or a pint, it’s a great spot to unwind.

Where’s home during the week?

I’m based on the East London/Essex border, not far from where I grew up. It’s perfect – easy access to the City, but close enough to Epping Forest to unwind when needed!

And where might we find you at the weekend?

On weekends, you’ll find me training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with the Inglorious Grapplers at Moorgate. Otherwise, I’m at church, visiting my mum and friends, or playing “Daddy Taxis” for the kids.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Two weeks off means heading to Jamaica with my family to unwind, soak up the sun and enjoy the beauty and warmth of the Caribbean. Creating memories that last a lifetime.

Quickfire