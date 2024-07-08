I went on a dog holiday with my terrier – it was way better than going with humans

Hannah and Arthur on their dog holiday

Terriers make far better roommates than humans, says Hannah Copeland

Wanting to take advantage of the few slivers of good weather we’ve had this year, I decided to book myself and my partner a mini-break to the countryside. My partner being a twelve-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Arthur – my ride or die/BFF/child – acquired of course during lockdown, who accompanies me everywhere I go. So why not a dog holiday?

It can be a real struggle finding pooch-suitable holidays, even though hospitality in general is starting to realise people don’t want to leave their four-legged family members at home. Specialist travel agency PetsPyjamas exists to provide a curated online resource of over 18,000 dog holidays, sourcing hotels, country houses, cottages, B&Bs and pubs with rooms across the UK that are guaranteed to welcome – not just tolerate – your canine companions.

Their Pet Concierge team helped Arthur and I organise a night inland at The Spread Eagle Hotel and Spa on their ‘Muddy Paws’ package, and a night by the coast in Baliffscourt Hotel and Spa, on the ‘Sandy Paws’ equivalent. Both packages include dog-friendly accommodation, a ‘Paws Squad’ vet helpline, spa access and a three-course evening meal (the latter options for humans only).

Arthur was given a ‘Doggie Welcome Kit’ (bowls, treats, a bed of his own and a tennis ball and thrower), plus a ‘Ruff and Tumble’ dog drying coat to take home

Situated in Midhurst, West Sussex, The Spread Eagle dates back to 1430 and is one of the country’s oldest coaching inns. The hotel is all comfy sofas, roaring fires and cosy nooks and crannies, boasting beautiful decor with interesting historical pieces and antiques lining the maze-like corridors. Only an hour by train from Waterloo, Midhurst regularly greeted mediaeval Kings and Queens, who chose to break their journey there when travelling back to the capital.

Hannah and her dog Arthur enjoying their in-room treats, all part of the service with dog holiday provider Pet’s Pyjamas

Indeed, the hotel has had a host of famous (and infamous) visitors pass through its doors, from Admiral Horatio Nelson in the 1790s to Nazi leader Hermann Goering in 1939 and Prince King Charles in 1978. It also inspired many literary greats, appearing in books by HG Wells and Hilare Belloc. When we arrived, the delightful Jane carried my luggage up to the room as I had my hands full with a very curious and excitable Arthur. We were given the Queen’s Suite, in which Queen Elizabeth I stayed on her visit to Midhurst in 1591.

The room has the beams and design you would expect of a mediaeval property, but with the comfort and luxury of the 21st century, including a sumptuous four poster bed, a free-standing bath and a Nespresso machine. As the hotel says, “the best of old and new”.

As part of the package, Arthur was given a ‘Doggie Welcome Kit’ (bowls, treats, a bed of his own and a tennis ball and thrower), plus a ‘Ruff and Tumble’ dog drying coat to take home. One (minor) thing missing was a fridge, which would have been useful to keep Arthur’s food, although the hotel was happy to store it in the kitchen for me. The Suite has another historical claim to fame, containing one of the few wig closets to survive into the 21st century. It’s basically a little powder room with good light set up for ladies (and men!) to adjust their wigs. It was incredible to imagine the flame-haired Virgin Queen having used it before me (though I used it for make-up rather than a wig).

Arthur and I had an ideal escape from the city, with no pesky pet passport or animal health certificate required

If you have a car, you can easily explore the South Downs National Park from Midhurst, or visit the nearby Goodwood or the Cathedral city of Chichester. You don’t need your own transport to see a lot though – The Spread Eagle is within sniffing distance of beautiful countryside, and Arthur and I had a lovely hour and a half-long walk through fields to the Cowdray ruins close by. For dinner, the hotel has a more formal dining room, but dogs and their owners are asked to eat either in the conservatory or sitting room. A table for two had been reserved for us, with a chair especially for Arthur, who was also offered special dog sausages for his dinner.

I also managed to squeeze in a trip to the gorgeous spa, while Arthur chilled in the room, and there is a dogsitting service if you book in advance. Next we took the half hour drive to The Spread Eagle’s sister hotel, Bailiffscourt. It’s a beautiful 1920s mock-mediaeval property, slightly more upmarket than its sibling (though with the same relaxed attitude to mud, which I appreciated), with 30-acres of private grounds and Climping beach five minutes’ walk away. The 39 bedrooms are found in its various houses and cottages – The Medieval House, The Thatched House, etcetera – with quirky touches around every corner, such as underground tunnels, ancient maps and even an old moat.

Arthur had another welcome kit – complete with treats and a local dog walking guide – and we, again, had a fabulous olde world room with a roaring fire, four-poster bed and two baths (either for a couple to stare adoringly at each other or one for Arthur and one for me). It was a cold and wet day so it was lovely to return to such warm and cosy surroundings after a bracing walk, and I ended up having dinner in the room as I wanted to make the most of its decadence.

The staff were more than happy to help when my fire went out due to the wailing winds outside. Arthur and I had an ideal escape from the city, with no pesky pet passport or animal health certificate required – perfect for me and my right-hand man. He’s already pestering me to book our next couples’ holiday.

To book a dog holiday through Pet’s Pyjamas go to petspyjamas.com; For Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa and The Spread Eagle Hotel & Spa go to hshotels.co.uk