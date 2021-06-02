Hyde Park: Two derelict townhouses going for £23m, with 60 bedrooms in total

Two derelict £23m townhouses north of Hyde Park have attracted wealthy buyers with eyes for prime London real estate – as 60 bedrooms across seven storeys is a once in a lifetime-buy.

The grade II listed building has both the UK and international elites eyeing the renovation opportunity, which would need tens more millions to make liveable.

The historic capital home hosts original wooden flooring, marble pillars and a sweeping staircase.

“The chance to acquire 25,000 square feet of prime central London real estate is a rare occasion,” says Toby Simmonds of Dexters, the real estate agent marketing the homes.

“Lancaster Gate could follow suit with the recent mega-mansion revival however, the enormity of the buildings and its excellent location could lend itself to many uses which is why it is receiving so much interest from potential buyers based in the UK as well as globally.”

Although £23m, 95 times pricier than the average home in the UK, the sum still dwarfs that of another derelict home on the south side of Hyde Park, which raked in an eyewatering £210m last year.

The townhouses could be made into a private home, with planning permission, or could be transformed into a hotel.

