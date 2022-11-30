Huobi and Poloniex crypto exchanges set to merge

Huobi Global CEO Roy Zhu (left) and co-founder Du Jun (right)

Crypto exchanges Huobi and Poloniex have said they are to merge.

The move comes only days after the companies both denied rumours they were planning to join forces.

“The two exchanges will progressively cooperate in multiple business aspects including HT ecosystem development, project connectivity, liquidity sharing and global compliance – committing to build the world’s top trading platform and gaining the trust of users,” a statement released by Huobi said.

It is understood that several of the leading projects on Poloniex will be evaluated by Huobi’s board before being considered for a listing with Huobi.

One of Asia’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, it is understood the firm, which launched in China nine years ago, is currently working on plans to move its operation to the Dominican Republic.