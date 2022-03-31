Hundred: International stars register for behind closed doors draft

The Hundred will complete its behind closed doors draft next week as cricket’s newest competition looks towards its second season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Hundred has seen a total of 284 oversees men’s players register for the draft of the competition, which is set to take place next week.

Australian David Warner and West Indian Andre Russell are among those who have entered to be included in the second edition of the franchise-style competition.

The Hundred draft was due to be today but was delayed after the death of Shane Warne, who coached Lord’s based team London Spirit last year.

It is believed that former England coach Trevor Bayliss will take over the Middlesex-based team.

The draft this year will be behind closed doors with the team picks revealed at midday on Tuesday.

There are 21 England internationals included in the 250-strong domestic contingent, including the likes of Tom Banton and Olly Stone.

Each player can set their reserve price, on the based The Hundred teams may be unwilling to pay that fee – prices range from £125,000 to no reserve.

Reserve price Included players £125,000 Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh £100,000 Shakib Al Hasan, Quinton de Kock, Jhye Richardson, Andre Russell £75,000 Aaron Finch, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir £60,000 Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Aiden Markram, Sean Abbott £50,000 Ashton Agar, Martin Guptill, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marnus Labuschagne Reserve prices and included players

There will not be a draft for the woman’s competition but the eight teams are set to announce key singings next week.

Speaking to City A.M. this month, The Hundred managing director Sanjay Patal said that it would be in future plans to have a women’s draft but the current climate of women’s cricket wouldn’t suit the system at the moment.

Rob Hillman, director of event operations said: “It’s fantastic to see so many of the world’s top players wanting to play in The Hundred.

“Despite the ongoing global challenges caused by the long-term impact of Covid-19 and the hectic international cricket calendar, the draft list guarantees The Hundred will be serving up some thrilling cricket this summer.”