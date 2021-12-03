Human rights group tell the EU to ban Israeli NSO spyware

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

Human rights organisations have called on the European Union to impose global sanctions on NSO Group and take “every action” to prohibit the company’s surveillance technology.

The letter, signed by 86 organisations including, Amnesty International and the Digital Rights Foundation, said the EU’s sanctions regime gave it the power to target entities that were responsible for “violations or abuses that are of serious concern as regards to the objectives of the common foreign and security policy, including violations or abuses of freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, or of freedom of opinion and expression”.

The letter was sent to high representative Josep Borrell, the EU representative for foreign affairs and security.

“These rights have been repeatedly violated using NSO technology,” the letter stated, calling out the Israeli technology.

It follows the publication of the Pegasus Project, an investigation by the Guardian and 15 other media organisations, last summer.

The Biden administration last month added NSO Group to the commerce department’s entities list, blacklisting it from the US.