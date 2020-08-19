Hugo Boss will allow staff the option of remote working every Monday and Friday, even after the coronavirus pandemic has abated.

The German fashion house announced today that it will only require the majority of its staff to come into the office from Tuesday to Thursday, with the option of working from home on Monday and Friday.

The company said it had made the decision after an internal survey revealed people were less stressed while working from home.

It added that managers had been very happy with the work done remotely.

“The future belongs to tailored combinations of office-based and off-site work,” said Jochen Eckhold, human resources director.

“Our hybrid working model caters to employees’ growing desire for alternative scheduling and location options.”

Hugo Boss said three days in the office would allow meetings and events to be scheduled more effectively, but also boost the company’s appeal as an employer and help to protect the environment by reducing commuting.

The initiative will initially apply to its 3,200 employees in Germany whose roles are not related to their physical presence in the office.

The firm will then allow similar models to be used at its offices around the world.

Despite a 59 per cent fall in sales during the second quarter, Hugo Boss said it expects suits and formal wear demand to increase as lockdown eases, while it also adjusts to the increasing popularity of casual styles.