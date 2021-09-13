HubSpot to open first London office and triple its global workforce

The software giant with a market capitalisation of £33bn will open its first-ever London office in October and begin a hiring spree, as it expands its UK market.

The new office, located at Clerks Court on Farringdon Lane, marks what HubSpot called the start of a “nationwide talent drive” to recruit around 70 new hires in marketing, sales and customer services roles.

The UK recruitment spree is part of the company’s plans to triple its workforce, currently at 5,000, to 15,000 by 2024.

HubSpot, which provides a customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, has over 10,000 customers in the UK including the likes of Revolut and Skyscanner.

The company has been expanding its presence in Europe since 2013 and now employs over 1,500 people in offices across Dublin, Berlin, Paris and Ghent but said that its focus was now on the UK, its second largest market globally, and the largest in Europe.

“We’re going all-in on the UK market,” said managing director for HubSpot EMEA, Christian Kinnear. The company, he said, plans to pursue more CRM platform deals, work with larger businesses and to secure more partner deals.

In a statement the company said it would begin building its “hybrid workforce” from October 1.

After trialling different working policies during the pandemic and finding that most of its workforce believed remote work had been a success, the company said its flexible working model has been adopted as a permanent feature.

“Our new formalised hybrid working model means we’re able to offer opportunities for the right talent based on their potential, not on their postcode,” Kinnear explained.

While its workforce may be remote, the company acknowledged a need for a “local presence and more face-to-face customer engagement.”

Its own research, HubSpot said, showed that face-to-face interactions were of increasing importance for UK business leaders as the country recovers from the pandemic.

“There’s often still a need for human engagement within the customer journey and our approach to the UK market is very aligned to this insight,” Kinnear added.