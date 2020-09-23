Huawei urges US to stop ‘attack’ on global supply chain

Embattled Chinese tech giant Huawei has said its global supply chain is under attack from the US and called on Washington to reverse its trade bans.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has ramped up its crackdown on Huawei, issuing fresh trade bans designed to limit the telecom company’s access to chips.

“The US has modified their sanctions for the third time and that has indeed brought great challenges to our production and operations,” chairman Guo Ping told reporters.

Guo said that while Huawei had sufficient access to chips for its business-to-business operations, including its 5G division, the new curbs had depleted its smartphone chip supplies.

Washington this month rolled out fresh bans on US companies doing business with Huawei amid claims the Chinese firm’s equipment could be used for spying by authorities in Beijing. Huawei has always denied the accusations.

American businesses will be allowed to supply or service Huawei if they are granted a licence.

Earlier this week Intel secured a licence to supply some products to the Chinese telecoms firm, while other chipmakers such as Qualcomm are said to be applying for permission.

Guo said Huawei was willing to use Qualcomm chips in its smartphones if the California-based semiconductor firm’s application is successful.

“We hope the US government can reconsider its policy and if the US government allows it we are still willing to buy products from US companies,” Guo added.