Huawei partners with Discover Film to embed streaming service on devices

Huawei has signed a deal with Discover Film to embed the streaming service’s app in 100m mobile devices worldwide.



The tie-up means the streaming platform will be pre-loaded onto Huawei Video alongside a selection of other video providers such as the BBC and Rakuten TV.



Discover Film, which describes itself as the “Netflix for short films”, has racked up over 200,000 subscribers worldwide since its launch in October 2019.



Its platform, which is funded by advertising rather than subscription fees, boasts over 10,000 films between 10 and 15 minutes in length.



Ian McKellen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bill Nighy and Brie Larson are among the stars to feature in Discover Film’s movies — all of which are less than 40 minutes long.



“We are delighted to have been approached by Huawei looking to use Discover Film as its short film partner on Huawei Video, which re-enforces the global need for quality, entertaining short film,” said Sarah Thomson, co-founder of Discover Film.



“We are thrilled to be able to support our thousands of filmmakers, giving them such a vast distribution platform and allowing them to showcase their incredible quality short films to a global audience of millions.’



It comes amid booming demand for film and TV services as millions of people remain at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Discover Film said viewing numbers have risen 220 per cent since the start of March.



The deal with the Chinese tech giant follows tie-ups with a string of airlines and transport companies including Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and Eurostar as the platform aims to beef up its distribution.



Discover Film is one of a number of streaming services hoping to tap into burgeoning demand for short-form content amid the growing popularity of video platforms such as Tiktok.



Quibi, which launches next month, has raised $1bn (£766m) for its new platform offering original films that are 10 minutes or shorter.

