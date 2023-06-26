Dorries blamed as Huawei watchdog report goes unpublished for two years

The annual report investigating national security risks posed by the Chinese telecoms company Huawei has remained unpublished for nearly two years, raising concerns about government transparency.



According to the Telegraph, the decision to shelve the publication of the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) report was made by the then-culture secretary, Nadine Dorries.



Since 2021, the HCSEC report, which analyses potential risks to the UK’s national infrastructure from Huawei’s software, has not been made public.



The HCSEC board, also known as ‘The Cell,’ has been overseeing the report since 2010.



It aims to analyse any risks to the UK’s national infrastructure by the foreign manufacturing giant, particularly from its software.



While the watchdog’s work continues in Banbury where it is based, it remains unclear if ongoing reports are being produced.



This revelation has prompted concerns about transparency in Westminster, with a source close to the Telegraph suggesting that former ministers had “let Huawei off the hook.”



Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has raised questions as to why the reports are not being released.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology did not immediately respond to the request for comment.



Huawei declined to comment.



Despite the UK ban on Huawei products in 2020, their products are still allowed to be in circulation until 2027, after British telecoms businesses requested an extension.



Last week European Union industry chief Thierry Breton advised countries in the bloc to ban Huawei. 10 have already put in place restrictions or blanket bans on the Chinese company.