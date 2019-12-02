Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou details life on bail

Huawei’s finance chief, who was arrested in Canada a year ago, has penned an open letter detailing her life since her arrest, which includes taking up oil painting and reading more books.



Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, also thanked her supporters, saying her “heart has been warmed” by their encouragement.

Read more: EU members back tough stance on 5G suppliers in potential blow to Huawei

Wanzhou, who is on bail after being arrested in Canada last year, is fighting extradition to the US, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business in Iran.

In the letter she wrote: “If a busy life has eaten away at my time, then hardship has in turn drawn it back out.

“Right now, time seems to pass slowly. It is so slow that I have enough time to read a book from cover to cover. I can take the time to discuss minutiae with my colleagues or to carefully complete an oil painting.

“For the past year, time has slipped slowly through my fingers. For the past year, my heart has been warmed by your support and encouragement.”

Read more: Huawei: The fake choice between US and China will weaken world economy

Meng’s arrest has strained relations between China and the US and Canada.

Two Canadians – former diplomat Michael Koverig and businessman Michael Spavor, who were detained in China days after Meng’s arrest, are still being held.

Main image credit: Getty

