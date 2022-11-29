HSBC to sell business in Canada for £8.3bn

HSBC will sell its business in Canada for £8.34bn to the Royal Bank of Canada.

The sale will be made despite it being a “high performing and profitable bank”, after a review found there was a “material value upside” to letting it go.

The cash offer is being made for £8.34bn (CA$13.5) with HSBC expecting a pre-tax gain of almost £5bn.

The banking giant’s board will announce one-off dividend and or share buyback scheme for any surplus capital created by the deal.

“HSBC Canada is a high performing and profitable bank, with strong leadership and exceptional people’, Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC Group, said.

“We decided to sell following a thorough review of the business, which assessed its relative market position within the Canadian market and its strategic fit within the HSBC portfolio, and concluded that there was a material value upside from selling the business.



Saying the deal with RBC “makes strategic sense for both parties, and RBC will take the business to the next level” Quinn added that HSBC wants to ‘ensure a smooth transition for our clients and colleagues. Our Group strategy is unchanged, and closing this transaction will free up additional capital to invest in growing our core businesses and to return to shareholders.”

The transaction is set to be complete in late 2023.