HSBC profit surprise propels London’s FTSE 100 higher

A bumper crop of results from Britain’s largest lender and Asia-focused HSBC boosted London markets today.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 per cent to 7,453.48 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, added 0.22 per cent to reach 20,209.59 points.

Investors piled into London-listed banks after HSBC this morning said profits hit $9.2bn (£7.5bn) for the six months to June, down from last year but above analysts’ expectations.

Those results triggered a rally among bank stocks, with HSBC leading the way, surging 5.84 per cent to the top of the FTSE 100.

Now privately owned NatWest jumped 2.25 per cent and Barclays rose nearly two per cent.

Analysts said cooling concerns over the damage the inflation crunch will do to the global economy lifted market sentiment.

“Solid earnings, easing around inflation worries and some repricing around the Fed, plus a weaker dollar, has enabled a strong bear market rally,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said.

Wealth manager and FTSE 250-listed Quilter surged nearly 14 per cent after reports emerged over the weekend indicating NatWest is weighing up snapping up the firm.

The pound surged 0.44 per cent against the dollar to buy $1.2219 ahead of what may be the biggest rate rise in the Bank of England’s 25 years of independence on Thursday.

Yields on UK government debt jumped as investors price in that bigger rate rise.

Oil prices dropped on fears that demand will shrink amid weakening global economic activity.