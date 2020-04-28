HSBC first quarter profit halves on coronavirus pandemic

HSBC’s profit halved in the bank’s first quarter as borrowers reeled from the blow of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the bank revealed today.

Profit before tax plunged 48 per cent to $3.21bn for the first three months of the year, HSBC said.

That compares to $6.21bn a year ago, falling below HSBC’s own average analyst forecast of $3.67bn.

However, the Asian-centred bank is pushing on with plans to move capital away from underperforming divisions. It is also aiming to remove costs and streamline management.

But in line with other banks, HSBC has paused redundancies in the middle of the outbreak to ensure bankers can find work when they do leave.

