HS2’s new boss Mark Wild warns the company is in a ‘very serious situation’

An HS2 worker standing in front of tunnel boring machine Karen at the Old Oak Common station box site during preparations for completing the 4.5 mile HS2 tunnelling to London Euston. HS2 is in a “very serious situation” and needs a “fundamental reset”, the new boss of the company building the high-speed railway has warned. Mark Wild, chief executive of HS2 Ltd, said he is committed to ensuring the railway opens “safely and efficiently”. Issue date: Monday December 30, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story RAIL HS2. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

HS2 is in a “very serious situation” and needs a “fundamental reset”, the new boss of the company building the high-speed railway has warned.

Mark Wild, chief executive of HS2 Ltd, said he is committed to ensuring the railway opens “safely and efficiently”.

Earlier this month, HS2 Ltd estimated the cost of building the railway would be between £54 and £66bn in 2019 prices – between £67 and £83bn in current prices.

But appearing before the Commons Public Accounts Committee, the Department for Transport’s top civil servant Dame Bernadette Kelly said these figures were not “reliable” and an agreed estimate was unlikely to be produced until “well into 2025”.

Mr Wild, who joined HS2 Ltd at the start of December, said in a statement on Monday: “New railways provide better journeys and they boost economic growth by fuelling investment in communities and businesses.

“The prize is clear. However, the programme is in a very serious situation that requires a fundamental reset to enable it to be delivered to the lowest feasible cost.

“I am committed to delivering this reset over the coming year to ensure the railway can be brought into service safely and efficiently.”

HS2 Ltd published an update outlining the progress in building the 140-mile line between London and the West Midlands.

It said 38 of the 55 miles of twin-bore tunnels have been excavated, and 58% of engineering work to prepare the ground for the railway’s cuttings, embankments, stations and landscaping has been completed.

Work has also stated on constructing 158 out of 227 viaducts and bridges.

More than 31,000 people are employed on the programme, which has 350 active construction sites.

Mr Wild said: “HS2 represents a significant investment in Britain’s future and in the last month I’ve been inspired by the hugely impressive feats of civil engineering taking shape right along the route.”

Construction projects expected to be completed in 2025 include excavation of the 8.4-mile Northolt Tunnel in west London and both bores of the 3.5-mile Bromford Tunnel which will carry the line in and out of Birmingham.

Neil Lancefield – Press Association