HS2 chief executive quits as soaring costs and delays continue to mount

HS2 CEO Mark Thurston. Photo credit : Joe Giddens/PA Wire

HS2 Ltd’s longest serving chief executive has announced his resignation from the project amid ongoing criticism over soaring costs and delay.

56-year old Mark Thurston – who was paid a salary of £617,300 in 2021/22 – will depart at the end of September after six and a half years at the helm.

In a statement today, he said: “Someone else should lead the organisation and programme through what will be another defining period for HS2.”

The departure comes as HS2 Ltd, the firm overseeing the project, and the Department for Transport (DfT) grapple with political pressure over the mounting cost of the rail system.

HS2’s price tag has risen from £33bn ten years ago to upwards of £100bn, with the project also undergoing a significant reduction in scope.

At the same time, its initial opening date of 2026 has been pushed back to between 2029 and 2033.

The Euston section of the project – which involved plans to build an 11 platform station – has come under particular scrutiny in recent months after being paused in March, with MPs describing its initial £2.6bn budget as “completely unrealistic.”

Last week, an investigation from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) concluded that the Euston project’s “floundering” leadership had failed to be transparent about its cost.

Thurston’s resignation comes at a time when the London to Birmingham section of the route is at the height of construction, with major works taking place at over 350 sites between London and the West Midlands.

“Leading this organisation has been the highlight of my career and a privilege from the first day – the programme has come such a long way and I want to thank everyone who has worked on the project during my time,” he said.

Mark Harper, Secretary of State for Transport, said: “as well as successfully overseeing the start of construction, he has ensured HS2 has created tens of thousands of skilled jobs and apprenticeships across the country. ”

“As HS2 enters its next phase, the Government remains committed to unlocking all the benefits of this flagship infrastructure scheme – increasing rail capacity, connecting communities and growing the economy.”

Sir John Thompson – HS2 Ltd chair – will fill in as interim CEO as the search begins for what will amount to the fourth chief executive of the scheme.

The role was previously held by Simon Kirby between 2014 and 2017 and Alison Munro between 2009-2014.

Thompson said: “Mark’s leadership has been critical to the success of the HS2 programme. In his time as CEO the project has moved from a scheme in development to a major construction project that employs 28,500 people across the country.”