HS2’s £1.2 billion Euston project pause confirmed, but length of delay unclear

The Euston leg of HS2 appears to have been put on ice

A delay on constructing a 7.2km HS2 tunnel to Euston until 2024 has been confirmed, with the project’s final shape remaining unclear.

Both the DfT and HS2 did not disclose how long the delay would be for, when approached by City AM.

The government has delayed the development between Euston and Old Oak Common due to continuing disruption, inflation and protests.

This is despite comments made by Jeremy Hunt in January, that he “doesn’t see any conceivable circumstance in which the HS2 connection would not end up at Euston.”

The HS2 project has come under intense scrutiny for its steadily increasing cost. Its initial budget was £55.7bn but estimates in the 2018 Okervee Review estimate that these could hit £106 billion.

It currently sits between £72bn and £98bn.

A spokesperson for HS2 issued the following statement: “Since the Government announcement to prioritise the delivery of HS2 between Old Oak Common and Birmingham Curzon Street we have been working on the detail of which works will be deferred.”

“We can confirm that there are impacts to the works being delivered under the Main Works Civils Contract, awarded to Skanska Costain STRABAG joint venture, specifically the section between Old Oak Common and the Euston Approaches.”

“The two TBMs building the tunnel on this section from the Old Oak Common Box towards Euston were scheduled to begin in 2024, but this is now deferred.

They added: “The Atlas Road Logistics Tunnel – between Old Oak Common station site and the Atlas Road site – is a precursor to this work and is still continuing.”