Howden appoints News Corp finance veteran Susan Panuccio to top team

Howden has named Susan Panuccio as its next group chief financial officer, poaching the veteran executive from media giant News Corp.

She is set to take the reins in January 2026, as current CFO Mark Craig steps into a newly created chief investment officer role.

The double leadership shift comes as the London-headquartered group pushes into its next phase of expansion, with eyes firmly on the US.

News Corp role

Panuccio, who spent over two decades at News Corp, steered the company through a sweeping transformation into a digital and subscription-first business.

She sat on the global leadership team and helped deliver record earnings, sharp cost control, and margin gains during her eight-year stint as CFO.

Her career has spanned multiple markets, including senior roles in the UK and Australia, alongside earlier positions at AngloGold Ashanti and Ansett Australia.

Craig, who joined Howden in 2019, has presided over a six-year period that saw revenue balloon from £725m to £3.5bn.

During his tenure, the group executed more than 200 acquisitions, raised substantial capital, and sustained organic growth above 14 per cent annually.

In his new role, Craig will oversee Howden’s investment strategy, capital allocation, and long-term financial positioning.

CEO David Howden hailed the appointments as a strategic moment, adding the firm was “building for the future with people who’ve proven they can deliver.”

Howden’s global role

Howden is a global insurance intermediary, providing insurance, reinsurance, and underwriting services to clients from individuals to multinationals.

Founded in 1994, it operates in 56 countries, employs 23,000 people, and manages £35.6bn ($47bn) in premiums globally.

“Finding a partner to guard and grow this model as we deliver our ambitious plans for the future… is critical,” said David Howden.

“In Susan we have found an incredibly well-respected Group CFO with sharp commercial acumen, rich experience of transformation and growth in a US-listed global company.”

Panuccio said: “The opportunity to join Howden in this next ambitious chapter is genuinely exciting. The business model and growth strategy are clearly unique.”

On Craig’s contribution, Howden added: “Mark has been absolutely integral to this success and I’m delighted that his contribution and our partnership will continue.”

“He steps into this new role at exactly the right time to focus on investment as we scale globally.”