How to make the ultimate summer sangria

My name is Pedro Paulo and I’m the head bartender at the Ham Yard hotel in Soho. This is my twist on a sparkling wine sangria. I have been making this recipe since I was a teenager and it never fails to impress.

You can also prepare the drink ahead of time which makes hosting stress free. It’s very refreshing, and lighter than your typical sangria as it uses sparkling rather than still wine. The addition of tropical fruit makes it the perfect summer drink.

INGREDIENTS FOR ONE LITRE

6 cubes of pineapple

1/2 kiwi, peeled and sliced into wheels

1/4 grapefruit, sliced

1/4 lime, sliced

1/4 orange, sliced

10 mint leaves

1 stick of cinnamon

25 ml passionfruit puree

25 ml pineapple puree

35 ml White Rum

15 ml Cointreau

15ml Martini Bianco

50 ml apple juice

50 ml grapefruit juice

100 ml Fever Tree lemonade

375 ml chilled sparkling wine – something on the dry side – Champagne, Cremant or Cava

2 large scoops of cubed ice

METHOD

Prepare your fruit and add to a large jug with all of the ingredients except the mint, lemonade, ice and sparkling wine. You can let this steep in the fridge for up to 6 hours – this only enhances the flavour.

When you are ready to serve, simply add your ice and mint leaves and top up with the lemonade and sparkling wine. Give it a good stir and pour into glasses. Garnish with half a passion fruit if you’d like to push the boat out!

To book a table or a room at the Ham Yard Hotel go to firmdalehotels.com/hotels/london/ham-yard-hotel/; email restaurant@hamyardhotel.com or call 020 3642 1007