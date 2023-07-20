How to make the ultimate summer sangria
My name is Pedro Paulo and I’m the head bartender at the Ham Yard hotel in Soho. This is my twist on a sparkling wine sangria. I have been making this recipe since I was a teenager and it never fails to impress.
You can also prepare the drink ahead of time which makes hosting stress free. It’s very refreshing, and lighter than your typical sangria as it uses sparkling rather than still wine. The addition of tropical fruit makes it the perfect summer drink.
INGREDIENTS FOR ONE LITRE
6 cubes of pineapple
1/2 kiwi, peeled and sliced into wheels
1/4 grapefruit, sliced
1/4 lime, sliced
1/4 orange, sliced
10 mint leaves
1 stick of cinnamon
25 ml passionfruit puree
25 ml pineapple puree
35 ml White Rum
15 ml Cointreau
15ml Martini Bianco
50 ml apple juice
50 ml grapefruit juice
100 ml Fever Tree lemonade
375 ml chilled sparkling wine – something on the dry side – Champagne, Cremant or Cava
2 large scoops of cubed ice
METHOD
Prepare your fruit and add to a large jug with all of the ingredients except the mint, lemonade, ice and sparkling wine. You can let this steep in the fridge for up to 6 hours – this only enhances the flavour.
When you are ready to serve, simply add your ice and mint leaves and top up with the lemonade and sparkling wine. Give it a good stir and pour into glasses. Garnish with half a passion fruit if you’d like to push the boat out!
