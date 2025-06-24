How to land VIP tickets to the best summer events, from Wimbledon to Oasis and Lords

Keith Prowse is one of the hospitality companies offering summer hospitality packages

Now that the Summer Solistice has passed it is officially summer, and that means one thing: it’s time to book and secure tickets to the most fabulous of this season’s events.

But not just tickets — VIP experiences, of course.

Get closer than ever to the sporting action and — yes — get access to the summer’s sold out events, because nothing’s ever really sold out if you dig deep enough.

We’ve whittled through the season’s must-attend soirées to find the best way for you to do them in absolute style. Whatever your summer event, here’s how to VIP it this summer. We tip our hat to you…

Land VIP tickets to this summer’s best events

Wimbledon

The famous ticket ballot is over and technically all Centre Court seats have been allocated, unless you fancy queueing all night in a tent outsite the grounds. However, there is another way to secure the best seats. Keith Prowse Hospitality is offering a day package that kicks off with food from Michelin starred chef Tom Sellers in an exclusive venue near to the Championships. Once you’re done wining and dining in the venue where the official Champions’ Dinner was held last year, you’ll be ferried to Centre Court in buggies and taken to your seats that are reserved exclusively for you for the whole day. All the food and drink plus access to the Championship tennis is priced at £1,175 per person and available via keithprowse.co.uk.

Henley Regatta

If you’ve seen The Social Network — the film about the origin story of Facebook — you’ll recognise the handsome lawns running alongside the river Thames in Henley, where the annual regatta takes place. Watch boat races all day long but with the comfort of your own reserved table by booking Cala VIP, which has its own dedicated riverside spot at the Henley Regatta this year. Rather than slumming it by picnicing on the grass, you can wander the length of the regatta with the confidence you’ve got a comfy seat in an enclosed area to return to. As the day goes on and the drinks flow, in-house DJs up the ante and turn the day vibe into a party one. By the time the last boat has passed Cala VIP will have encouraged its guests up onto the dancefloor. Imagine an Ibiza day party but somewhere in Berkshire. If that sounds soggier than The White Isle, you’ll be pleased to know Cala VIP has a covered roof, so you can party no matter the weather. To book the Henley Regatta between 2 – 6 July go to calavenues.com

British Grand Prix

The British Grand Prix arrives at Silverstone between 3 – 6 July and there’s the opportunity to get up close and personal to the race with Silverstone’s own VIP tickets packages. The Red Bull Pole Position package includes access “as close to the start-finish grid as you can get, balcony views and track level experience” alongside a Q+A with Red Bull drivers and all day hospitality with food from TV chef James Martin. Champagne and wine will also be free-flowing, and there’ll be the opportunity to meet F1 legends. To book go to hospitality.silverstone.co.uk.

The Open Championships golf

The Open returns to the pretty beach town of Portrush in Northern Ireland this 15 – 19 July. The website Go Privilege is offering premium hospitality including the best views of the golf, fine dining and the chance to meet golfing legends. Their Platinum package has access to Dunes House overlooking the 15th green, as well as entry to clubhouses near the 7th green and standing platforms at the 7th and 10th fairways. There is a full complementary bar including champagne and wines and food available all day long. Tickets cost from £1,632. Go to goprivilege.co.uk for more information.

Lords cricket

England faces off with India at Lords cricket ground starting from 10 July and there are ways to get the VIP treatment at the cricket, surely one of the most quintessential of English days out. Impress clients or colleagues by hiring a Private Suite directly from the Lords website. For a group of up to 18, it includes padded balcony seats directly outside the suite, and food and drink service directly to your private area lasting all day. All suites come with their own personal suite host who are on hand all day to answer any questions. The suites are rentable from £2,500 per day with food and drinks charged as extra. To book go to lords.org or for bespoke package enquiries email hospitality@lords.org.

Oasis

Glastonbury is fully sold out and just about the only event punters can’t pay their way into this summer. Oasis, on the other hand, is still an option. Hospitality VIP ticket sales are still available directly from Wembley Stadium for £599 and include premium padded seating, as well as access to a premium drinks and dining area where food and drinks are available for purchase. If that sounds a little run of the mill, the Gold level hospitality for £2,995 per person includes pre and post-show complementary food and drink, an after party, goodie bag and some of the best seats in the house. Go to seatunique.com to find out more about the packages still available.

Wilderness Festival

If Oasis isn’t your thing but you fancy a music festival vibe this summer, Wilderness is the fanciest UK festival and has some incredible add-ons that are so luxe you’ll forget you’re in a field. Add banquet feasts to your ticket to feast with incredible chefs in the middle of the woods. This year Angella Hartnett and Prue Leith are throwing four-course banquets at the festival — it’s quite something using proper cutlery and posh tableware in a field. There are also VIP packages available with yurt upgrades and access to hot tubs if slumming it in a tent just won’t cut it. Wet Leg and Basement Jaxx are playing. Go to Wildernessfestival.com to book.

