How to give purpose to the metaverse, and the power of meaningful virtual experiences

by Zack Sabban, joint CEO of RLTY

The concept of the metaverse has been around for decades, but recent advancements in technology have finally brought it to reality.

The metaverse can be thought of as a shared virtual space where people can interact with each other in a variety of ways, such as through avatars or digital representations of themselves. It’s a place where people can come together from all over the world, regardless of physical distance or limitations, to connect and engage in experiences that might not be possible in the physical world.

One of the key advantages of the metaverse is the ability to create and participate in meaningful virtual experiences. Virtual events, for example, can be designed to provide unique and immersive experiences that are not possible in the physical world. Virtual events can be more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable than physical events, and they have the potential to reach a wider audience.

To give purpose to the metaverse and create meaningful virtual experiences, it’s important to focus on the human element. Virtual events should be designed with the user experience in mind, with the goal of creating a sense of community, connection, and engagement between participants. This means considering factors such as interactivity, socialisation, gamification and personalisation.

Interactivity is a crucial aspect of virtual events. Participants should be able to engage with each other, the content, and the environment in a variety of ways. This could include features such as live polls, Q&A sessions, and breakout rooms. The ability for users to communicate and collaborate with each other in real-time, whether through geospatial voice chat, text chat, or other means can enhance the overall experience and create a sense of community.

Socialisation is another key element of virtual events. Participants should feel connected to each other and have the opportunity to socialise and build relationships: professional or personal. Creating opportunities for socialisation with virtual lounges or coffee break areas can help foster a sense of community and belonging, which will lead to increased engagement and participation in the virtual event.

Gamification is also an important consideration when it comes to creating meaningful virtual experiences. By incorporating game-like elements into virtual experiences, organisers can incentivise participation and create a more engaging and enjoyable experience for participants. Examples of gamification could include rewards for completing certain tasks, competitions, or challenges.

Finally, personalisation is essential. By allowing users to customise their virtual spaces and avatars, the metaverse can provide a sense of ownership and investment in the virtual world. Personalisation can also extend to the creation of user-generated content, virtual objects and experiences, which can be shared and experienced by others in the metaverse. By sharing their personal creations, users can also showcase their creativity and gain recognition from other members of the metaverse community!

In conclusion, the metaverse has the potential to provide people with unique and exciting virtual experiences that can bring people together in a way that was not possible before! However, creating meaningful virtual experiences in the metaverse requires careful consideration of several factors, including interactivity, socialisation, gamification, and personalisation. By incorporating these elements, organisers can create experiences that are engaging, enjoyable, and rewarding for participants!

The future for the metaverse is incredibly exciting and we cannot wait to play a key role in building it, one experience at a time.