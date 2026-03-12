Level Access Supercharges Partner Program to Accelerate Digital Accessibility

Level Access, a global leader in digital accessibility, has expanded its Partner Program to enable more organisations to deliver inclusive, impactful digital experiences to their customers while also supporting accessibility compliance.

Selected partners will join a network of industry-leading organisations, from consultancies such as IBM, Slalom, and Merkle to large digital agencies such as Americaneagle.com and accessibility industry innovators such as Fable.

With rising regulatory requirements like the European Accessibility Act (EAA) driving accessibility awareness and program adoption, now is the perfect time for agencies, software vendors, technology platforms, and consultancies to join the program and build accredited accessibility expertise.

“Occasional training and siloed efforts won’t drive meaningful accessibility. Organisations need accessibility skills embedded across teams to create business impact,” said Peter Cummings, VP of Global Partners and Routes to Market at Level Access. “The benefits go beyond compliance. When partners lead on accessibility, they help their customers create digital experiences that work for everyone—unlocking benefits across sales, customer loyalty, and retention.”

“Surfacing and prioritising accessibility issues early—and getting it right the first time—is critical,” said Justin Ablett, Front Office Transformation Lead at IBM Consulting. “Many clients have large, complex digital portfolios of products and assets. Our partnership with Level Access gives us a ‘mission control’ view to manage accessibility at scale, strengthen governance, and allocate work efficiently. This proactive approach helps to strengthen our competitive position and unlock new revenue opportunities.”

The program includes three accreditation levels—Verified, Certified, and Expert—and provides structured training on accessibility best practices and the Level Access Platform. Through the platform, partners gain a comprehensive view of clients’ digital portfolios, enabling them to embed accessibility early in the development life cycle and reduce costly late-stage fixes.

“This is a pivotal moment for digital accessibility,” said Tim Banker, Head of Platform Design at Slalom. “As organisations accelerate digital transformation, they’re recognising that inclusive experiences are essential to reach broader audiences and drive sustained growth. We’re proud to partner with Level Access to help clients embed accessibility in their digital strategies so they can move faster, deliver with quality, and create experiences that work for everyone.”

The Partnership Program has also expanded to include technology integrations that create value for customers on both sides. For example, through one integration, Contentsquare users can prioritise fixes based on user impact drawing from Level Access insights, and through a partnership with Fable, Level Access customers will gain deeper usability insights from real‑world testing by people with disabilities.

“As accessibility matures as a business priority, organisations are looking for seamless ways to build inclusion into everyday workflows,” said Abid Virani, COO of Fable. “Our partnership with Level Access brings together the lived experience of people with disabilities and platform-driven insights, giving teams the confidence to make accessibility decisions early and often. This integration is critical to building a more inclusive digital world by ensuring that people who depend on accessibility play a role in shaping it.”

To learn more about Level Access’s partner program, visit LevelAccess.com.

About Level Access

Level Access is a global leader in digital accessibility solutions. Through our unique combination of AI capabilities, platform automation, and expert human insight, we help organisations surface accessibility issues earlier, fix and prevent barriers in the flow of work, and show measurable progress when it matters most.

Digital accessibility ensures that the digital world and technology are available to everyone, including the 1.3 billion people with disabilities globally who control over $1 trillion in spending power. By creating accessible digital experiences, organisations can expand market share and achieve compliance with legislation like the European Accessibility Act (EAA). To explore how Level Access supports businesses in the European market, visit levelaccess.com/accessibility-for-europe.

